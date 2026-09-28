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During China's holiday period, LME lead continued to consolidate within a range [SMM Lead Morning Update]

Published: Sep 28, 2026 09:01 (GMT+8)
[SMM Lead Morning Update: LME Lead Continues Range-Bound Consolidation During China Holiday] SMM, September 28: Last Friday, LME lead continued its recent range-bound consolidation. LME lead opened at $1,935.5/mt in early trading, and during Asian trading hours, it traded around $1,930/mt...

SMM, September 28:

Last Friday, LME lead continued its recent range-bound consolidation. In early trading, LME lead opened at $1,935.5/mt, and during Asian trading hours, it traded around $1,930/mt, with its center gradually shifting lower toward $1,920/mt. In the European session, the US dollar index weakened, and LME lead stopped falling and rebounded, returning to $1,930/mt, where it eventually closed at $1,930/mt, down 0.13%.

Last Friday, the Chinese market was closed for the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, and SHFE lead will resume normal trading today.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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During China's holiday period, LME lead continued to consolidate within a range [SMM Lead Morning Update] - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)