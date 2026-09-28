During China's holiday period, LME lead continued to consolidate within a range [SMM Lead Morning Update]

SMM, September 28:

Last Friday, LME lead continued its recent range-bound consolidation. In early trading, LME lead opened at $1,935.5/mt, and during Asian trading hours, it traded around $1,930/mt, with its center gradually shifting lower toward $1,920/mt. In the European session, the US dollar index weakened, and LME lead stopped falling and rebounded, returning to $1,930/mt, where it eventually closed at $1,930/mt, down 0.13%.

Last Friday, the Chinese market was closed for the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, and SHFE lead will resume normal trading today.