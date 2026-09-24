US metals policy is a case of 'manufactured scarcity', a PPI analysis finds. Since 2018, Section 232 tariffs have risen to 50% on steel and aluminium, now covering Canadian and Mexican metal and semi-finished copper. Prices show the wedge: US steel averaged 758 USD/tonne in January 2025 against 456 USD/tonne globally, hitting 1,208 USD/tonne by June 2026 versus 490 USD/tonne worldwide, while aluminium runs about 4,500 USD/tonne. Output barely moved at 82 million tonnes, above the 81.3 million tonne 2019-2025 average but below the 84 million tonne 2010-2017 norm. Apparent consumption fell to 95 million tonnes, 9 million tonnes under the 2000-2017 average of 104 million tonnes. Manufacturing's GDP share fell from 3.1% in 2017 to 2.6% by early 2026, while new car prices rose about 2,000 USD. PPI contrasts this with the Biden-era CHIPS programme's 54 billion USD approach.