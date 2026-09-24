[SMM Computing Power Weekly Review] Indexes Edge Up for Two Cards; H200 Rental at 98,000

For the week ending September 24, the SMM compute leasing composite index showed: A100-80G Yangtze River Delta and H100-80G Yangtze River Delta were the only two rising samples this week, with average prices reported at 37,500 yuan/unit·month (+2.7%) and 82,500 yuan/unit·month (+1.2%), respectively; A100-80G Pearl River Delta, A800-80G Yangtze River Delta, A800-40G Yangtze River Delta, and 4090-24G Yangtze River Delta and Pearl River Delta were flat MoM across five samples. Market feedback indicates that this week's price movements were driven not by the index itself but by structural and caliber factors: H200 PCIe and SXM formed a price spread in the leasing segment for the first time, with tiered pricing between long-cycle all-inclusive rates and short-cycle fixed rates.

Regional market conditions

Yangtze River Delta

H200/H100: Shanghai was the main delivery location for PCIe assembled machines this week. ASUS H200 PCIe assembled complete units were quoted at 4.06 million yuan, with 32 units available for delivery before the National Day holiday. On the H100 side, eight 94G 2T complete units around Shanghai were quoted at 3.21 million yuan, and 128 units, non-split, five-year fixed, were quoted at 84,000 yuan/unit·month. In Jiangsu, demand emerged for 32 units on a three-year term, with Jiangsu-based data centers specified.

Domestic compute: Relocatable 910B3 and 910B4 units in east China were both quoted at 20,000 yuan/unit·month, with a single 910B3 quoted at 15,000 yuan, a 25% discount versus bulk pricing; the 910C 752T online cluster was quoted at 65,000 yuan/unit·month, with specifications and architecture beginning to stratify.

PRO6000/A100: Server versions were openly quoted at 177,800-181,500 yuan/piece in both Shanghai and Shenzhen; original A100 80G single cards were quoted at 134,000 yuan, complete units at 1.15-1.35 million yuan, and 104-unit bulk orders at 1.22 million yuan/unit.

Pearl River Delta

H200: Shenzhen remained the trading hub for high-end card buyouts. SXM 128-unit near-spot cargo was quoted at 6 million yuan/unit; PCIe single cards, tax-inclusive, were quoted at 425,000-428,000 yuan; NVL 141G eight-card complete units were quoted in the 42x million yuan range; and ASUS SXM brand-new complete units, tax-inclusive, were quoted at 4.05 million yuan. Hong Kong spot cargo of 128 units was quoted at $720,000-$750,000, with a floor price of $693,000 for 256 units and explicit exclusion from mainland China. The differences in delivery location and currency between Hong Kong and Shenzhen constituted the main source of the price spread.

PRO6000/high-end compute: Shenzhen spot PRO6000 server versions were openly quoted at 177,800-181,500 yuan/piece; high-end compute spot in Shenzhen was quoted at 13.9-16.88 million yuan, with a small batch of two units reaching a high of 16.88 million yuan. Hong Kong delivery was quoted at $1.1-1.55 million, with a pre-holiday special price of 16 million yuan.

5090/DDR5: Shenzhen spot fan-cooled cards were quoted at 49xxx yuan tax-inclusive, and eight-card complete units at 53.x-670,000 yuan; DDR5 white-label packaged and tested modules were shipped in volume from Shenzhen, with 64G 5600 tax-inclusive at 12,800-14,800 yuan, forming a 2,000-3,000 yuan spread versus original brand-new modules at 15,500-16,800 yuan.

Other Regions

Guizhou data center H200 long-term contract resources quoted at RMB120,000-125,000 per unit per month (five-year fixed price, two months deposit and two months payment), Qinghai and Harbin data centers PCIe all-inclusive quoted at RMB98,000 per unit per month, Sichuan period 910C short-term rental quoted at RMB56,000-61,000 per unit per month, Beijing 120 units of 5090 turbo complete machines quoted at RMB53x thousand per unit, and no new public quotes emerged this week from western data centers in Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, and other regions.

Summary of Key Data This Week

SMM Index (Yangtze River Delta and Pearl River Delta, monthly rental basis; equivalent per-card-hour price calculated as 8 cards × 720 hours ≈ 5,760 card-hours):

A100-80G-Complete Machine-Yangtze River Delta-Monthly: This week RMB35,000-40,000, average price RMB37,500 (RMB6.51 per card-hour), up 2.7% MoM

A100-80G-Complete Machine-Pearl River Delta-Monthly: This week RMB31,000-32,000, average price RMB31,500 (RMB5.47 per card-hour), flat MoM

A800-80G-Complete Machine-Yangtze River Delta-Monthly: This week RMB34,000-36,000, average price RMB35,000 (RMB6.08 per card-hour), flat MoM

A800-40G-Complete Machine-Yangtze River Delta-Monthly: This week RMB15,000-20,000, average price RMB17,500 (RMB3.04 per card-hour), flat MoM

H100-80G-Complete Machine-Yangtze River Delta-Monthly: This week RMB78,000-87,000, average price RMB82,500 (RMB14.32 per card-hour), up 1.2% MoM

4090-24G-Complete Machine-Yangtze River Delta-Monthly: This week RMB7,000-7,500, average price RMB7,250 (RMB1.26 per card-hour), flat MoM

4090-24G-Complete Machine-Pearl River Delta-Monthly: This week RMB7,200-7,800, average price RMB7,500 (RMB1.30 per card-hour), flat MoM

Off-List First-Hand Quotes (Channel Side This Week):