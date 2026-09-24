logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[SMM Computing Power Weekly Review] Indexes Edge Up for Two Cards; H200 Rental at 98,000

Published: Sep 24, 2026 18:24 (GMT+8)
In the week ending September 24, among the seven comparable samples of the SMM computing power leasing composite index, only the A100-80G and H100-80G in the Yangtze River Delta rose, with average prices reported at 37,500 yuan (+2.7%) and 82,500 yuan/unit/month (+1.2%), respectively, while the other five items remained flat. On the channel side, there are three main threads: the H200 form factor price spread has extended from the buyout end to the leasing end, with the PCIe five-year all-inclusive package at 98,000 yuan/unit/month versus the SXM closed-end at 120,000-143,000 yuan, and the maximum monthly rental difference for the same model reaching 45,000 yuan.

For the week ending September 24, the SMM compute leasing composite index showed: A100-80G Yangtze River Delta and H100-80G Yangtze River Delta were the only two rising samples this week, with average prices reported at 37,500 yuan/unit·month (+2.7%) and 82,500 yuan/unit·month (+1.2%), respectively; A100-80G Pearl River Delta, A800-80G Yangtze River Delta, A800-40G Yangtze River Delta, and 4090-24G Yangtze River Delta and Pearl River Delta were flat MoM across five samples. Market feedback indicates that this week's price movements were driven not by the index itself but by structural and caliber factors: H200 PCIe and SXM formed a price spread in the leasing segment for the first time, with tiered pricing between long-cycle all-inclusive rates and short-cycle fixed rates.

Regional market conditions

Yangtze River Delta

H200/H100: Shanghai was the main delivery location for PCIe assembled machines this week. ASUS H200 PCIe assembled complete units were quoted at 4.06 million yuan, with 32 units available for delivery before the National Day holiday. On the H100 side, eight 94G 2T complete units around Shanghai were quoted at 3.21 million yuan, and 128 units, non-split, five-year fixed, were quoted at 84,000 yuan/unit·month. In Jiangsu, demand emerged for 32 units on a three-year term, with Jiangsu-based data centers specified.

Domestic compute: Relocatable 910B3 and 910B4 units in east China were both quoted at 20,000 yuan/unit·month, with a single 910B3 quoted at 15,000 yuan, a 25% discount versus bulk pricing; the 910C 752T online cluster was quoted at 65,000 yuan/unit·month, with specifications and architecture beginning to stratify.

PRO6000/A100: Server versions were openly quoted at 177,800-181,500 yuan/piece in both Shanghai and Shenzhen; original A100 80G single cards were quoted at 134,000 yuan, complete units at 1.15-1.35 million yuan, and 104-unit bulk orders at 1.22 million yuan/unit.

Pearl River Delta

H200: Shenzhen remained the trading hub for high-end card buyouts. SXM 128-unit near-spot cargo was quoted at 6 million yuan/unit; PCIe single cards, tax-inclusive, were quoted at 425,000-428,000 yuan; NVL 141G eight-card complete units were quoted in the 42x million yuan range; and ASUS SXM brand-new complete units, tax-inclusive, were quoted at 4.05 million yuan. Hong Kong spot cargo of 128 units was quoted at $720,000-$750,000, with a floor price of $693,000 for 256 units and explicit exclusion from mainland China. The differences in delivery location and currency between Hong Kong and Shenzhen constituted the main source of the price spread.

PRO6000/high-end compute: Shenzhen spot PRO6000 server versions were openly quoted at 177,800-181,500 yuan/piece; high-end compute spot in Shenzhen was quoted at 13.9-16.88 million yuan, with a small batch of two units reaching a high of 16.88 million yuan. Hong Kong delivery was quoted at $1.1-1.55 million, with a pre-holiday special price of 16 million yuan.

5090/DDR5: Shenzhen spot fan-cooled cards were quoted at 49xxx yuan tax-inclusive, and eight-card complete units at 53.x-670,000 yuan; DDR5 white-label packaged and tested modules were shipped in volume from Shenzhen, with 64G 5600 tax-inclusive at 12,800-14,800 yuan, forming a 2,000-3,000 yuan spread versus original brand-new modules at 15,500-16,800 yuan.

Other Regions

Guizhou data center H200 long-term contract resources quoted at RMB120,000-125,000 per unit per month (five-year fixed price, two months deposit and two months payment), Qinghai and Harbin data centers PCIe all-inclusive quoted at RMB98,000 per unit per month, Sichuan period 910C short-term rental quoted at RMB56,000-61,000 per unit per month, Beijing 120 units of 5090 turbo complete machines quoted at RMB53x thousand per unit, and no new public quotes emerged this week from western data centers in Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, and other regions.

Summary of Key Data This Week

SMM Index (Yangtze River Delta and Pearl River Delta, monthly rental basis; equivalent per-card-hour price calculated as 8 cards × 720 hours ≈ 5,760 card-hours):

  • A100-80G-Complete Machine-Yangtze River Delta-Monthly: This week RMB35,000-40,000, average price RMB37,500 (RMB6.51 per card-hour), up 2.7% MoM
  • A100-80G-Complete Machine-Pearl River Delta-Monthly: This week RMB31,000-32,000, average price RMB31,500 (RMB5.47 per card-hour), flat MoM
  • A800-80G-Complete Machine-Yangtze River Delta-Monthly: This week RMB34,000-36,000, average price RMB35,000 (RMB6.08 per card-hour), flat MoM
  • A800-40G-Complete Machine-Yangtze River Delta-Monthly: This week RMB15,000-20,000, average price RMB17,500 (RMB3.04 per card-hour), flat MoM
  • H100-80G-Complete Machine-Yangtze River Delta-Monthly: This week RMB78,000-87,000, average price RMB82,500 (RMB14.32 per card-hour), up 1.2% MoM
  • 4090-24G-Complete Machine-Yangtze River Delta-Monthly: This week RMB7,000-7,500, average price RMB7,250 (RMB1.26 per card-hour), flat MoM
  • 4090-24G-Complete Machine-Pearl River Delta-Monthly: This week RMB7,200-7,800, average price RMB7,500 (RMB1.30 per card-hour), flat MoM

Off-List First-Hand Quotes (Channel Side This Week):

  • H200 Outright Purchase: Shenzhen SXM 128 units near-spot at RMB6 million per unit (32 units delivered on the 25th); Beijing Supermicro spot 200 units at RMB6.07 million per unit; Hong Kong 128 units at $720,000, 128 units at $750,000, 256 units with floor price of $693,000 (not entering mainland China); ASUS PCIe assembled complete machines Shanghai spot at RMB4.06 million; PCIe single card tax-inclusive at RMB425,000-428,000 per card; NVL 141G original disassembled machines at RMB4X0,000 tax-inclusive; SuperFusion NVL 141G PCIe eight-card complete machines at RMB42x0,000

  • H200 Leasing: PCIe all-inclusive at RMB98,000 per unit per month (128+64 units, five-year fixed price, Qinghai/Harbin); SXM five-year fixed price at RMB120,000 (128 units, Guizhou), RMB122,000-125,000 (cost RMB122,000, ceiling RMB125,000); spot fixed price five-year floor at RMB12. X yuan; three-year fixed price of 135,000 yuan (32 units in South China, expandable to 128 units), 143,000 yuan (32 units, excluding Xinjiang)

  • H100: 94G 2T complete machines, 8 units for 3.21 million yuan; Shenzhen 96G complete machines, 3 units for 3.5 million yuan; ASUS SXM brand-new complete machines, tax-inclusive 4.05 million yuan; H3C 94G eight-card 3.56 million yuan; 96G post-testing no warranty 33x million yuan; 94G SXM price adjustment 32x million yuan | Leasing 128 units, five-year fixed price 84,000 yuan/unit/month; demand budget 89,000 yuan/year

  • PRO6000: server version 177,800/178,000/179,000/180,000/181,500 yuan/piece (open price); workstation 135,000-137,500 yuan; MAX-Q 114,000 yuan; PRO6000D 84G tax-inclusive 68xxx yuan, 69,000 yuan; PRO5000 72G 62,000-62,500 yuan; Hong Kong, China buying at $23,000-23,200, selling at $23,450; leasing one-year fixed price, 5 units at 50,000 yuan/unit/month

  • High-end computing power: Shenzhen spot cargo, quasi-128 units for 13.9 million yuan, 2-10 units for 14.35 million yuan, Dell 3T 20 units for 14.3 million yuan, 16 units 4T for 16.75 million yuan, 2 units for 16.88 million yuan, pre-holiday special price 16 million yuan; futures Gigabyte 3T floor price 9.2 million yuan/price cap 9.7 million yuan, 128 units 2T Hong Kong, China $1.1 million, 128 units 3T $1.55 million

  • 5090: fan cards, Shenzhen spot cargo tax-inclusive 49xxx yuan, brand-new 49,000 yuan; Hong Kong, China second-hand $6,250, futures $5,300; eight-card complete machines 53.x million yuan (120 units in Beijing, turbo)/550,000 yuan (minimum order 32 units)/660,000 yuan (150 units)/670,000 yuan (100 units); leasing 128 units, five-year fixed price 12,000 yuan/unit/month

  • DDR5 64G 5600: white-label packaged and tested, tax-inclusive 12,800-14,800 yuan (2R8 12,800/2R4 14,800); original factory brand-new, tax-inclusive 15,500-16,800 yuan (Hynix 15,500/16,500, 6400 spec 16,800); CXMT 64G 6400 brand-new, tax-inclusive 17,600 yuan; purchasing pre-tax 16,100-16,450 yuan, tax-inclusive 17,700-18,250 yuan

  • DDR5 other specs: 96G 6400 brand-new 24,000-24,400 yuan, Hong Kong, China 96G 5600 $3,100/96G 6400 $3,400; 128G 6400 tax-inclusive 29,500 yuan, Hong Kong, China $4,300; recycling defective modules 16G 1,000 yuan/32G 2,300-2,500 yuan/64G 5,000 yuan (disassembled boards, not included in spot statistics)

  • Domestic computing power: 910C 752T online 65,000 yuan/unit/month, 560T non-Lingqu short-term rental 56,000 yuan, 752T Lingqu short-term rental 61,000 yuan; 910B3/910B4 relocatable 20,000 yuan, single 910B3 15,000 yuan (25% discount); Ascend 910B4 all-in-one machines, 20 units at 650,000 yuan/unit; Atlas 300I Duo, 18 units at 6,000 yuan/unit/month

  • H20: 141G complete machines 2.86 million yuan/unit; 96G 32 units 1.91 million yuan/unit (Shenzhen spot cargo, payment upon inspection)

  • A100: original 80G single card 134,000 yuan (brand-new with three-year warranty); complete machines 1.15-1.35 million yuan; 104-unit batch 1.22 million yuan/unit; leasing 8 units for two years at 39,500 yuan/unit/month

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[SMM Computing Power Weekly Review] Index consolidates throughout the week; H200 long-term contract breaks 100,000
2 hours ago
[SMM Computing Power Weekly Review] Index consolidates throughout the week; H200 long-term contract breaks 100,000
Read More
[SMM Computing Power Weekly Review] Index consolidates throughout the week; H200 long-term contract breaks 100,000
[SMM Computing Power Weekly Review] Index consolidates throughout the week; H200 long-term contract breaks 100,000
In the week ending September 24, all 12 SMM computing power price indices in the western region, Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, and Chengdu-Chongqing remained unchanged. The H100 in the western region held steady at 81,000 yuan/month (14.06 yuan per card-hour), and the H20-96G in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei held steady at 43,000 yuan/month (7.47 yuan per card-hour). The H200 PCIe five-year long-term agreement price fell below 100,000 yuan for the first time.
2 hours ago
AI Computing Infrastructure Gets Dual Boost from Policy and Demand; Domestic Supernodes Accelerate Breakthroughs
3 hours ago
AI Computing Infrastructure Gets Dual Boost from Policy and Demand; Domestic Supernodes Accelerate Breakthroughs
Read More
AI Computing Infrastructure Gets Dual Boost from Policy and Demand; Domestic Supernodes Accelerate Breakthroughs
AI Computing Infrastructure Gets Dual Boost from Policy and Demand; Domestic Supernodes Accelerate Breakthroughs
Data shows that during the 15th Five-Year Plan period, the national computing power network construction will add 4 trillion yuan in direct investment. Combined with ByteDance's token call volume surpassing the trillion-level mark, AI inference demand is strongly boosting computing infrastructure expansion. The ChiNext Computing Infrastructure Index was officially launched in June 2025, and multiple institutions including GF Fund have simultaneously rolled out dedicated ETFs, significantly enhancing capital-side support.
3 hours ago
Aoni Electronics signs contract to purchase $232.26 million worth of GPU computing cards
3 hours ago
Aoni Electronics signs contract to purchase $232.26 million worth of GPU computing cards
Read More
Aoni Electronics signs contract to purchase $232.26 million worth of GPU computing cards
Aoni Electronics signs contract to purchase $232.26 million worth of GPU computing cards
At midday on September 24, Aoni Electronics announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Aoni Intelligent Technology (Zhongshan) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Aoni Intelligent") recently signed a procurement contract with Company B. Under the contract, Aoni Intelligent will purchase GPU computing card products from Company B, with a total contract value of $232.26 million (equivalent to approximately 1.556 billion yuan). The company stated that the semiconductor industry as a whole is currently facing the common challenges of tight raw material supply and rising costs. If the contract is fulfilled smoothly, it is expected to have a positive impact on the company's operating results for the year of performance. The company also noted that although the contract has been formally signed and has taken effect, during the performance of the contract, factors such as major changes in the external macro environment, industry policy adjustments, and other unforeseeable or force majeure events may lead to the risk that the contract cannot be performed on schedule or in full. In addition, during the performance period of this contract, there is a risk that either party may lose the ability to perform due to changes in business conditions, deterioration of financial status, or other circumstances. Investors are advised to invest rationally and be aware of investment risks.
3 hours ago
Related News
news
[SMM Computing Power Weekly Review] Index consolidates throughout the week; H200 long-term contract breaks 100,000
Sep 24, 2026 18:20 (GMT+8)
news
AI Computing Infrastructure Gets Dual Boost from Policy and Demand; Domestic Supernodes Accelerate Breakthroughs
Sep 24, 2026 16:53 (GMT+8)
news
Aoni Electronics signs contract to purchase $232.26 million worth of GPU computing cards
Sep 24, 2026 16:52 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Analysis] The Same "PRO6000" with Channel Quotes Ranging from 68,300 to 166,000
Sep 24, 2026 11:50 (GMT+8)