logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Aoni Electronics signs contract to purchase $232.26 million worth of GPU computing cards

Published: Sep 24, 2026 16:52 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

At midday on September 24, Aoni Electronics announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Aoni Intelligent Technology (Zhongshan) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Aoni Intelligent") recently signed a procurement contract with Company B. Under the contract, Aoni Intelligent will purchase GPU computing card products from Company B, with a total contract value of $232.26 million (equivalent to approximately 1.556 billion yuan).

The company stated that the semiconductor industry as a whole is currently facing the common challenges of tight raw material supply and rising costs. If the contract is fulfilled smoothly, it is expected to have a positive impact on the company's operating results for the year of performance.

The company also noted that although the contract has been formally signed and has taken effect, during the performance of the contract, factors such as major changes in the external macro environment, industry policy adjustments, and other unforeseeable or force majeure events may lead to the risk that the contract cannot be performed on schedule or in full. In addition, during the performance period of this contract, there is a risk that either party may lose the ability to perform due to changes in business conditions, deterioration of financial status, or other circumstances. Investors are advised to invest rationally and be aware of investment risks.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
AI Computing Infrastructure Gets Dual Boost from Policy and Demand; Domestic Supernodes Accelerate Breakthroughs
33 mins ago
AI Computing Infrastructure Gets Dual Boost from Policy and Demand; Domestic Supernodes Accelerate Breakthroughs
Read More
AI Computing Infrastructure Gets Dual Boost from Policy and Demand; Domestic Supernodes Accelerate Breakthroughs
AI Computing Infrastructure Gets Dual Boost from Policy and Demand; Domestic Supernodes Accelerate Breakthroughs
Data shows that during the 15th Five-Year Plan period, the national computing power network construction will add 4 trillion yuan in direct investment. Combined with ByteDance's token call volume surpassing the trillion-level mark, AI inference demand is strongly boosting computing infrastructure expansion. The ChiNext Computing Infrastructure Index was officially launched in June 2025, and multiple institutions including GF Fund have simultaneously rolled out dedicated ETFs, significantly enhancing capital-side support.
33 mins ago
[SMM Analysis] The Same "PRO6000" with Channel Quotes Ranging from 68,300 to 166,000
5 hours ago
[SMM Analysis] The Same "PRO6000" with Channel Quotes Ranging from 68,300 to 166,000
Read More
[SMM Analysis] The Same "PRO6000" with Channel Quotes Ranging from 68,300 to 166,000
[SMM Analysis] The Same "PRO6000" with Channel Quotes Ranging from 68,300 to 166,000
After SMM itemized and mapped the first-hand quotes for the PRO6000 series in the domestic channel from September 14 to 22, 2026, it found that the much-discussed "PRO6000 price" actually refers to four different specifications: the 96G server version at 160,000-166,000 yuan/piece, the 96G workstation version at 134,000-137,000 yuan/unit, the 84G PRO6000D at 68,300-70,000 yuan/piece, and the Max-Q at 66,500-111,000 yuan/piece.
5 hours ago
[SMM Computing Power Midday Review] 910B2 inventory hits bottom, H200 long-term agreement falls below 100,000
5 hours ago
[SMM Computing Power Midday Review] 910B2 inventory hits bottom, H200 long-term agreement falls below 100,000
Read More
[SMM Computing Power Midday Review] 910B2 inventory hits bottom, H200 long-term agreement falls below 100,000
[SMM Computing Power Midday Review] 910B2 inventory hits bottom, H200 long-term agreement falls below 100,000
Indices consolidated across the board today. In east China, the February rental for a batch of 910B rose from 11,500 yuan to 14,000 yuan (up 21.7% month-to-date). Nearly half of the June-August capacity, previously vacant, turned into tight inventory. The operator itself entered the market to rent 10 units, county-level companies' leasable resources hit bottom, and direct supply support at 12,000 yuan weakened. On September 23, 192 H200 PCIe units were listed with five-year closed-end contracts at 98,000 yuan/month/unit (Qinghai, Harbin), marking the first time this model fell below 100,000 yuan. SXM long-term agreement prices were higher, with different configurations and thus not comparable. Domestic upward exploration and H200 PCIe downward exploration narrowed the price band from both directions.
5 hours ago
Related News
news
AI Computing Infrastructure Gets Dual Boost from Policy and Demand; Domestic Supernodes Accelerate Breakthroughs
Sep 24, 2026 16:53 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Analysis] The Same "PRO6000" with Channel Quotes Ranging from 68,300 to 166,000
Sep 24, 2026 11:50 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Computing Power Midday Review] 910B2 inventory hits bottom, H200 long-term agreement falls below 100,000
Sep 24, 2026 11:44 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Computing Power News] Leasable resources of 910B2 at county-level telecom operators in east China have bottomed out.
Sep 24, 2026 10:50 (GMT+8)
At midday on September 24, Aoni Electronics announced that its wholly- - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)