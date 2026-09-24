At midday on September 24, Aoni Electronics announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Aoni Intelligent Technology (Zhongshan) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Aoni Intelligent") recently signed a procurement contract with Company B. Under the contract, Aoni Intelligent will purchase GPU computing card products from Company B, with a total contract value of $232.26 million (equivalent to approximately 1.556 billion yuan).

The company stated that the semiconductor industry as a whole is currently facing the common challenges of tight raw material supply and rising costs. If the contract is fulfilled smoothly, it is expected to have a positive impact on the company's operating results for the year of performance.

The company also noted that although the contract has been formally signed and has taken effect, during the performance of the contract, factors such as major changes in the external macro environment, industry policy adjustments, and other unforeseeable or force majeure events may lead to the risk that the contract cannot be performed on schedule or in full. In addition, during the performance period of this contract, there is a risk that either party may lose the ability to perform due to changes in business conditions, deterioration of financial status, or other circumstances. Investors are advised to invest rationally and be aware of investment risks.