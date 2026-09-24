logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Smelters show little willingness to further cut TCs, awaiting post-holiday pricing results [SMM Zinc Concentrates Weekly Review]

Published: Sep 24, 2026 15:26 (GMT+8)
[Smelters show little willingness to further cut TCs, awaiting post-holiday pricing results]: On a weekly basis, the SMM Zn50 domestic weekly average TC was flat MoM at -2,100 yuan/mt Zn, while the SMM imported zinc concentrate index fell $1.55/dmt MoM to -$130.4/dmt....

SMM, September 24:

On a weekly basis, the SMM Zn50 domestic weekly average TC was flat WoW at -2,100 yuan/mt Zn, while the SMM imported zinc concentrate index fell $1.55/dmt WoW to -$130.40/dmt.

Domestic ore market. With month-end approaching, domestic smelters and mines have begun preliminary contact and negotiations on October TCs this week, and the two sides currently hold divergent expectations. On the demand side, domestic sulphuric acid prices have declined notably in recent months, with prices in some regions even falling below 1,000 yuan/mt. Smelter margins continue to be squeezed, and smelters are reluctant to accept further TC cuts for October. However, the supply side has yet to show a clear recovery, and the overall ore supply-demand pattern in October is unlikely to improve significantly.

Imported ore market. With the dual holidays approaching, ore traders offered few quotes this week. However, losses on imported ore have narrowed significantly compared with early September, and with winter stockpiling demand prompting more inquiries from some domestic smelters, ore traders in the market have continued to lower their TC offers. According to market sources, recent offers for some South American containerized rich ore were around -$130 to -$140/dmt, while offers for New Century zinc concentrates were around -$160/dmt.

On September 16, Volcan Compañía Minera disclosed that its Romina polymetallic mine project is planned to operate until 2038 and will form an integrated production system with the existing Alpamarca mining unit. The project is located in Huaral Province, Peru, at an altitude of over 4,000 meters, and will use a combination of underground and open-pit mining methods. Ore produced will be transported to the Alpamarca beneficiation plant in the Junín region for processing. The Alpamarca beneficiation plant currently has an installed processing capacity of 2,500 mt/day, and Volcan is continuing to upgrade the facility to accommodate the processing needs of Romina's high-grade ore. The company expects the additional processing capacity to be ready by February 2027, but has not yet disclosed the specific design capacity after the upgrade is completed.

This week, SMM zinc concentrate inventories at main ports in China totaled 297,000 mt in physical content, up 23,000 mt in physical content WoW, with Lianyungang port inventories contributing the bulk of the growth.

 

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
End-use demand underperforms, zinc oxide operating rates edge down [SMM Zinc Oxide Weekly Review]
8 mins ago
End-use demand underperforms, zinc oxide operating rates edge down [SMM Zinc Oxide Weekly Review]
Read More
End-use demand underperforms, zinc oxide operating rates edge down [SMM Zinc Oxide Weekly Review]
End-use demand underperforms, zinc oxide operating rates edge down [SMM Zinc Oxide Weekly Review]
[Poor end-use demand performance, zinc oxide operating rate edges down] From the perspective of end-use demand performance, in the rubber-grade zinc oxide sector, tire enterprise orders are generally weak, and purchases of zinc oxide remain just-in-time; orders in the desulfurization field perform poorly, with demand remaining sluggish...
8 mins ago
Die-casting zinc alloy operating rates trend lower, expected to decline further next week [SMM die-casting zinc alloy weekly review]
10 mins ago
Die-casting zinc alloy operating rates trend lower, expected to decline further next week [SMM die-casting zinc alloy weekly review]
Read More
Die-casting zinc alloy operating rates trend lower, expected to decline further next week [SMM die-casting zinc alloy weekly review]
Die-casting zinc alloy operating rates trend lower, expected to decline further next week [SMM die-casting zinc alloy weekly review]
[Operating rate of die-casting zinc alloy declines, expected to fall further next week] The operating rate moved lower this week, mainly because some enterprises scheduled maintenance during the week, dragging down the overall operating level. In addition, some small and medium-sized enterprises have recently been affected by high prices, with weaker order performance, and there have been cases of proactive production control, which also weighed on the operating rate.
10 mins ago
Pre-holiday Stockpiling Drives Inventory Decline, Zinc Prices Consolidate at Highs [SMM Zinc Futures Brief]
12 mins ago
Pre-holiday Stockpiling Drives Inventory Decline, Zinc Prices Consolidate at Highs [SMM Zinc Futures Brief]
Read More
Pre-holiday Stockpiling Drives Inventory Decline, Zinc Prices Consolidate at Highs [SMM Zinc Futures Brief]
Pre-holiday Stockpiling Drives Inventory Decline, Zinc Prices Consolidate at Highs [SMM Zinc Futures Brief]
[Pre-holiday stockpiling drives inventory decline, zinc prices consolidate at highs] The most-traded SHFE zinc 2611 contract opened at 26,740 yuan/mt. After the open, SHFE zinc consolidated around the daily average, touching an intraday high of 26,855 yuan/mt in early trading and a low of 26,690 yuan/mt during the session, before closing up 50 yuan/mt, or 0.19%, at 26,760 yuan/mt. Trading volume increased to 72,614 lots, and open interest rose by 2,140 lots to 148,000 lots.
12 mins ago
Related News
news
End-use demand underperforms, zinc oxide operating rates edge down [SMM Zinc Oxide Weekly Review]
Sep 24, 2026 17:22 (GMT+8)
news
Die-casting zinc alloy operating rates trend lower, expected to decline further next week [SMM die-casting zinc alloy weekly review]
Sep 24, 2026 17:19 (GMT+8)
news
Pre-holiday Stockpiling Drives Inventory Decline, Zinc Prices Consolidate at Highs [SMM Zinc Futures Brief]
Sep 24, 2026 17:18 (GMT+8)
news
Longer Holiday Breaks Across Zinc Downstream Industries: When Will Consumption Recover? [SMM Analysis]
Sep 24, 2026 16:59 (GMT+8)
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here