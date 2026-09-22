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Tight available supply drives premiums sharply higher; caution needed over weakening downstream acceptance amid high prices and high backwardation [SMM Shanghai Spot Copper]

Published: Sep 22, 2026 14:01 (GMT+8)
Looking ahead to tomorrow, available supply in the Shanghai region is expected to remain tight, and with some downstream processing enterprises still having pre-holiday stockpiling demand, spot premiums continue to receive strong support. Although a small amount of imported copper locked in at favorable SHFE/LME price ratios after the import window opened earlier is gradually arriving, the overall volume is limited, and its supplementary effect on market supply is expected to be relatively modest in the short term, making it difficult to significantly ease the current supply tightness. Therefore, spot premiums are expected to have further room to rise tomorrow. However, copper prices are already at elevated levels, the backwardation between prompt and forward months has widened simultaneously, and spot premiums have climbed rapidly, leading to a notable increase in procurement costs for downstream and end-user enterprises, which may gradually reduce their acceptance of high premiums. If premiums continue to rise rapidly, some downstream buyers may turn to a wait-and-see stance, just-in-time procurement may decrease, and market trading activity may pull back. Market participants are advised to monitor the risk of negative feedback on the demand side amid the combined effects of high copper prices, high backwardation, and high premiums.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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[SMM Shanghai Spot Copper] Looking ahead to tomorrow, available supply in the Shanghai region is expected to remain tight. Coupled with the persistent pre-holiday stockpiling demand from some downstream processing enterprises, this continues to provide strong support for spot premiums. Although some imported copper locked in at favorable SHFE/LME price ratios after the import window opened earlier is gradually arriving, the overall volume is limited. The supplementary effect on market supply is expected to be relatively modest in the short term, making it difficult to significantly ease the current supply tightness. As a result, spot premiums are expected to have further room to rise tomorrow. However, copper prices are already at elevated levels, and the backwardation spread between futures contracts has widened simultaneously. Combined with the rapid climb in spot premiums, procurement costs for downstream and end-user enterprises have increased markedly, and their acceptance of high premiums may gradually decline. If premiums continue to rise rapidly, some downstream buyers may turn to a wait-and-see stance, reducing just-in-time procurement, and market trading activity may pull back. Market participants are advised to monitor the risk of negative feedback on the demand side amid the combined effects of high copper prices, deep backwardation, and elevated premiums.
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Looking ahead to tomorrow, available supply in the Shanghai region is - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)