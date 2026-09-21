【SMM Flash · New Energy Vehicles】Toyota Recalls Certain 2026 C-HR EVs Over Software Issue That May Overcharge Battery
【Toyota Recalls Certain 2026 C-HR EVs Over Software Issue That May Overcharge Battery】Toyota is recalling certain 2026 C-HR electric SUVs, with approximately 10,000 vehicles affected across North America. A software issue may cause regenerative braking to overcharge the traction battery when the battery has a high state of charge, potentially triggering the electric drive system to shut down and resulting in a sudden loss of motive power. Toyota will address the issue by updating the Battery Electric Vehicle Electronic Control Unit (BEV ECU) software.