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[Na-ion: Shenhuo Group Breaks Ground on 50,000t/yr Sodium Battery Foil Project]

Published: Sep 20, 2026 18:06
Shenhuo Group started construction of a 50,000-tonne-per-year high-performance aluminum foil project for sodium-ion batteries in Shangqiu, Henan on Sep 16. The project includes about 40,000 sqm of workshops and smart warehousing, with 1850mm and 2150mm foil rolling mills, producing 8-20μm foil for Na-ion cathodes and anodes over a 24-month build period. Output will cover power and energy storage batteries, complementing its existing lithium battery foil capacity for a dual-track lithium-sodium strategy.

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