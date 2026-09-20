"Sodium-ion Battery" Included in the "Strengthened" List During the 15th Five-Year Plan: One Policy, Three Accounts [SMM Analysis]

[SMM Analysis: Sodium-ion Batteries Written into the "Strengthening" List in the 15th Five-Year Plan: One Policy, Three Accounts] SMM, September 18: On September 15, the MIIT and the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) jointly issued the "15th Five-Year Plan for the Development of the Electronic Information Manufacturing Industry." Most market attention was drawn to two aggregate figures—by 2030, revenue of enterprises above designated size is expected to exceed 30 trillion yuan, and R&D intensity is expected to reach 3.5%. However, in SMM's view, what truly carries information for the sodium-ion battery industry chain is the statement of less than 100 words in the "New-type Battery" column: ......R&D and industrialisation of low-cost, long-life sodium-ion batteries.