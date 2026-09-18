Eastern Platinum Limited (TSX: ELR; JSE: EPS) reported chrome concentrate production of 14,921 mt at its Crocodile River Mine (CRM) in the second quarter of 2026, down 24.5% from 19,768 mt in the second quarter of 2025, with average chrome grade broadly stable at 40.38% versus 40.74% a year earlier. Interim CEO Charlie Liu said the quarter was challenging, as monthly run-of-mine processing tonnages at CRM came in lower than targeted, and said the company will continue to focus on operational efficiencies to improve PGM and chrome production.

Revenue for the quarter fell 25.8% to $7.9 million from $10.7 million in the prior-year period, driven by reduced sales volumes of both platinum-group metals and chrome concentrates. Net loss attributable to equity shareholders widened to $6.1 million, or $0.03 per share, from $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2025. Mine operating income swung to a loss of $4.2 million from a profit of $0.36 million a year earlier, with gross margin falling to -53% from 3%. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, revenue declined 14.8% to $21.7 million from $25.5 million in the same period of 2025, while mine operating loss narrowed slightly to $3.6 million from $4.3 million, aided by a marginal improvement in gross margin to -16.4% from -16.9%.

CRM, on the western limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex near Brits, produces PGM and chrome concentrates as co-products from ore mined at the Zandfontein underground section. The majority of Eastplats' revenue, approximately 78% in the second quarter and 80% year-to-date, comes from PGM concentrate sales to Impala Platinum under existing offtake agreements, with chrome concentrate sales making up the remainder. The company did not disclose a specific breakdown of revenue attributable to chrome concentrate sales alone within the reported figures.