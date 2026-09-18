[Domestic Iron Ore Brief] Iron ore concentrate prices in the Tangshan area are likely to remain in the doldrums

Iron ore concentrate prices in the Tangshan region remained relatively stable, with 66-grade iron ore concentrates priced at 940-945 yuan/mt on a dry basis including tax at the ex-works level. Currently, mines and beneficiation plants are mostly producing according to plan, but the overall capacity utilization rate remains at a relatively low level, and the overall supply of iron ore concentrates remains tight. On the demand side, steel mills are facing deepening losses and are mainly purchasing as needed, with a relatively strong desire to bargain down prices. Overall, iron ore concentrate prices in the region are expected to remain in the doldrums in the short term. [SMM Steel]