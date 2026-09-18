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[Domestic Iron Ore Brief] Iron ore concentrate prices in the Tangshan area are likely to remain in the doldrums

Published: Sep 18, 2026 17:35
Iron ore concentrate prices in the Tangshan area remained relatively stable, with 66% grade iron ore concentrates priced at 940-945 yuan/mt on a dry basis, including tax, Ex-works. Currently, mines and beneficiation plants are mostly producing normally as planned, but the overall capacity utilization rate remains at a relatively low level, and iron ore concentrate resources remain in a relatively tight situation.

Iron ore concentrate prices in the Tangshan region remained relatively stable, with 66-grade iron ore concentrates priced at 940-945 yuan/mt on a dry basis including tax at the ex-works level. Currently, mines and beneficiation plants are mostly producing according to plan, but the overall capacity utilization rate remains at a relatively low level, and the overall supply of iron ore concentrates remains tight. On the demand side, steel mills are facing deepening losses and are mainly purchasing as needed, with a relatively strong desire to bargain down prices. Overall, iron ore concentrate prices in the region are expected to remain in the doldrums in the short term. [SMM Steel]

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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[Domestic Iron Ore Brief] Iron ore concentrate prices in the Tangshan area are likely to remain in the doldrums - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)