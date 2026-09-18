[Domestic Iron Ore Brief] Iron ore concentrate prices in the Tangshan area are likely to remain in the doldrums

Iron ore concentrate prices in the Tangshan area remained relatively stable, with 66% grade iron ore concentrates priced at 940-945 yuan/mt on a dry basis, including tax, Ex-works. Currently, mines and beneficiation plants are mostly producing normally as planned, but the overall capacity utilization rate remains at a relatively low level, and iron ore concentrate resources remain in a relatively tight situation.