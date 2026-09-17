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SMM: Shanghai and Guangdong Bonded-Zone Primary Aluminum Inventory Rises to 117,300 MT

Published: Sep 17, 2026 20:01
Source: SMM
[SMM Domestic Bonded-Zone Primary Aluminum Inventory Statistics] On September 17, SMM reported primary aluminum inventory in the Shanghai bonded zone at 90,300 mt and in the Guangdong bonded zone at 27,000 mt, bringing total inventory to 117,300 mt, up 2,100 mt week over week.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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