According to Teako Minerals on September 16, the company has completed additional 2026 fieldwork at its Venna copper-cobalt-zinc project in central Norway. The program focused on geological mapping, geochemical sampling and target refinement, with the aim of improving the geological model and identifying priority areas for future drilling.

Venna is 100%-owned by Teako and is a volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) copper-cobalt-zinc project. The company said data collected from the latest field program will be integrated with existing geophysical surveys and historical exploration results to define higher-priority drill targets.

Teako has also completed its 2026 field program at the Tynset copper-zinc-silver project and plans to continue geophysical work in October. No new cobalt resource estimate, cobalt grade or production capacity was disclosed in the latest update. The project remains at an early exploration stage, but the new work provides additional groundwork for evaluating the scale and continuity of potential copper-cobalt-zinc mineralization.