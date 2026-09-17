[SMM Computing Power News] H800 online price drops to 68,000, hitting a new low for this model

SMM learned that two H800 units appeared on the market for online cloud resource rental, quoted at 68,000 yuan per unit per month, the lowest price SMM has collected for this model. Compared with the 70,000 yuan for relocatable units in east China in early September and the 76,000 yuan annual contract for the same model in central China, this deal is 2,000 yuan and 8,000 yuan lower, respectively, representing declines of 2.9% and 10.5%. SMM believes that the H800 has become the only model in the H series to continue falling, and this is already the second price cut among the same batch of resources, in sharp contrast to the rise of the H100 and H200, as demand is accelerating its concentration toward higher performance models.