US Fed delivers rate hike, China aluminum ingot destocking accelerates, aluminum prices consolidate at highs [SMM Aluminum Morning Meeting Summary]

9.17 SMM Aluminum Morning Meeting Minutes

Futures: The most-traded SHFE aluminum 2610 contract closed at 24,260 yuan/mt, up 125 yuan from yesterday's settlement price, a gain of 0.52%. It opened at 24,250.00 yuan/mt and fluctuated within a range of 24,215-24,305 yuan/mt. Prices traded above the MA5 (24,165.00), MA30 (24,081.00), and MA60 (23,639.83), but below the MA10 (24,304.50). The short-term rebound structure continued, the consolidation pattern remained unchanged, and the MA10 formed key resistance pressure. The MACD DIF (120.8149) was below the DEA (145.2690), and the MACD green bar stood at -48.9082. Bullish momentum remained weak. The suggested core trading range for SHFE aluminum is 23,800-24,650 yuan/mt. The LME aluminum 3M contract closed at $3,249.00/mt, down 0.82%. It opened at $3,250.00/mt and fluctuated within a range of $3,245.00-$3,253.00/mt. Prices traded below the MA5 (3,257.10), MA10 (3,286.25), and MA30 (3,269.10), but above the MA60 (3,215.63). The short-term upward structure continued to face resistance, a consolidation pullback structure emerged, and the short-term moving averages above formed clear resistance. The MACD DIF (6.4419) was below the DEA (11.8903), and the MACD green bar was -10.8969. Bullish momentum continued to weaken, with consolidation and pullback at highs. The suggested core trading range for LME aluminum is $3,150-$3,350/mt.

Macro front: The US Fed announced a 25-basis-point rate hike, raising the target range for the federal funds rate to 3.75%-4.00%. This was the first rate hike since July 2023, in line with market expectations, after the Fed had previously held rates steady for five consecutive meetings. The policy statement showed that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) approved the decision by a vote of 12 in favor and 0 against. Fed Chairman Warsh reiterated at the press conference that inflation is "too high and has persisted for too long," and he was not confident that inflation is pulling back toward the target. Warsh declined to provide forward guidance and stressed that the economy is strengthening. Warsh said there are three reasons for the rise in bond yields: first, a strong economy; second, competition for capital, with a real surge in capital spending; and third, geopolitics. The Fed's FOMC economic projections show one more rate hike in 2026, with rates held steady in 2027. Rates will decline in 2028 and remain between 3.5% and 3.75% in 2029. White House spokesperson Kush Desai said President Trump's stance on the direction of interest rates "could not be clearer," and that the Fed's rate hike has no particularly compelling economic justification in the White House's view. Trump previously stated on social media that US interest rates should be cut to 1% or lower, citing the US's strongest global credit standing and the current economy attracting substantial new investment.

Fundamentals: Outside China, electrolytic aluminum production resumptions continued to ramp up, and expectations of easing supply in the long term persisted. However, LME inventory remained at historically low levels, keeping short-term global primary aluminum supply tight. Combined with surging oil prices pushing up costs and shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, geopolitical supply risk premiums rebounded. In China, the "September peak season" saw broad-based recovery across sectors. On the domestic inventory front, the destocking trend in social inventory of aluminum ingots continued this week. As of Thursday, aluminum ingot inventory in major domestic consumption areas stood at 733,000 mt, down 43,000 mt from Monday and down 63,000 mt WoW from last Thursday, with the destocking pace accelerating.

Primary aluminum market: SHFE aluminum 2610 contract futures showed little fluctuation from yesterday's center in the morning, shipments in east China were relatively good, and spot premiums for SHFE aluminum held firm. On Wednesday, A00 aluminum ingot transactions were mainly concluded at premiums of 10-30 yuan/mt. On Wednesday, trading sentiment in the central China market visibly cooled compared with the previous two days. Downstream processing enterprises were constrained by a less-than-robust peak season, weak demand, and high in-factory inventory. Combined with aluminum prices consolidating at highs, purchasing sentiment declined, which in turn weakened suppliers' willingness to hold prices firm, and market quotes continued to trend lower. Ultimately, actual transaction prices in the central China market were centered around discounts of 40-60 yuan/mt against the SHFE aluminum October contract. SMM daily inventory data for aluminum ingots in the three regions showed a destocking of 11,000 mt, with all three regions posting declines.

South China market: On Wednesday, aluminum prices continued to edge higher, and the spot market was marked by mixed signals. A sharp decline in inventory again spurred suppliers, especially those above designated size, to hold prices firm resolutely. However, with spot-futures price spread expectations staying high, actual shipments were not insignificant, and some sellers made slight downward adjustments to cash out first, which weighed on upward momentum and left spot supply relatively ample. Downstream buyers still showed willingness to chase prices and restock, with purchasing demand moderate. Most traders remained cautious toward high spot-futures price spreads and only entered the market for rigid demand. Large players stepped in to purchase at higher prices, providing supplementary support, and overall transactions were satisfactory.

Aluminum scrap: On Wednesday, SMM A00 aluminum price closed at 24,160 yuan/mt, up 20 yuan/mt from the previous trading day. Aluminum scrap prices in some regions caught up, with Jiangxi, Foshan, and Hunan raising prices by 100 yuan/mt in a single day to make up for the gains of the previous two days. On the price difference front, as of September 16, the price difference between A00 aluminum and mixed aluminum extrusion scrap free of paint in Foshan was approximately 2,438 yuan/mt, and the price difference between A00 aluminum and shredded aluminum tense scrap was approximately 1,217 yuan/mt. On the supply side, the tight raw material supply situation remained unchanged, and the scarcity of compliant, invoiced aluminum scrap continued to rise, constraining scrap utilization enterprises' operations and purchasing. Against this backdrop, some aluminum scrap yards actively sold on the high aluminum prices, while reducing purchases and stockpiling accordingly, leading to a phased release of circulating supply in the market. This week, the aluminum scrap market is expected to continue consolidating on a strong note. With the September peak season underway, a substantive recovery in downstream end-user orders still needs to be observed. Scrap yards' active selling may persist for a while, but the tightness in high-quality invoiced scrap is unlikely to improve materially. The mainstream trading range for shredded aluminum tense scrap (priced based on aluminum content) is expected to hover around 20,700-21,300 yuan/mt, with close attention needed on the pace of downstream order recovery and the sustainability of scrap yard selling.

Secondary aluminum alloy: Spot: On Wednesday, the ADC12 market overall showed a steady-to-strong trend. The SMM ADC12 price rose 50 yuan/mt from the previous trading day to 24,250 yuan/mt. On the raw material side, the difficulty of purchasing compliant aluminum scrap increased, especially as regulatory oversight of reverse invoicing in Henan, Jiangxi, and other regions tightened further recently. In some areas, business was suspended or verification strengthened, making invoiced procurement increasingly important and putting certain upward pressure on enterprises' actual raw material costs. With stronger cost support, the downside support for current ADC12 prices is relatively solid, and some enterprises still have expectations for further price increases. On the demand side, although end-user orders have improved compared with the off-season, no significant volume increase has emerged yet. The traditional peak season effect is still in a gradual realization phase, and downstream buyers overall continue to make just-in-time procurement.

Comprehensive outlook: The US Fed's September rate hike weighed on the nonferrous metals sector, but the escalation of the US-Iran conflict and high oil prices above 100 pushed up costs and geopolitical premiums. Domestically, the accelerated destocking of aluminum ingot social inventory, combined with recovering demand during the peak season, provides relatively strong downside support. Aluminum prices are expected to consolidate at highs.

[The information provided is for reference only. This article does not constitute direct investment research or decision-making advice. Clients should make decisions prudently and not use this as a substitute for independent judgment. Any decisions made by clients are unrelated to SMM.]