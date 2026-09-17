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US Fed Rate Hike Lands, LME Lead and SHFE Lead Bottom Out [SMM Lead Morning Brief]

Published: Sep 17, 2026 08:44

SMM, September 17:

Overnight, the LME lead 3M contract opened at $1,875.0/mt on September 16, drifted lower during Asian and European trading hours, then shot up quickly after the US Fed's interest rate decision landed in the early morning, briefly reaching a high of $1,891.0/mt. It pulled back slightly near the close and finally settled at $1,882.0/mt, up $6.5/mt, or 0.35%, from the previous trading day's closing price. The full-day trading range was $1,871.5-1,891.0/mt, with volume of 5,993 lots, a slight increase, and open interest of 178,216 lots, up 3,735 lots. The daily candlestick closed as a small bullish candlestick.

Overnight, the SHFE lead 2610 contract opened at 15,915 yuan/mt in the night session, quickly dipped to 15,845 yuan/mt after the open, then consolidated higher, reaching an intraday high of 15,930 yuan/mt. It then consolidated in the 15,860-15,900 yuan/mt range, and remained firm after the interest rate decision landed in the early morning, finally settling at 15,900 yuan/mt, up 30 yuan/mt, or 0.19%, from the previous trading day's closing price. Night session volume was 20,137 lots, a significant contraction, and open interest was 58,038 lots, down 4,242 lots. The SHFE lead 2609 contract has its final delivery day today (September 17), and the most-traded contract rollover is accelerating, with funds shifting from the 2610 contract to the 2611 contract.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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