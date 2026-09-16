Green Hydrogen Project Tracker — Compressors PEM Hydrogen Production 45MPa Filling Compressor Shipped, Landing in Croatia's First Commercial Green Hydrogen Project

Recently, Compressors' PEM hydrogen production 45MPa filling compressor was successfully shipped and will be deployed in Croatia's first commercial green hydrogen project, supporting the construction of Europe's green hydrogen infrastructure with China-made hydrogen compression technology. This marks another significant step for China-made hydrogen energy equipment going global amid the green hydrogen wave sweeping across Europe.

Dual-unit design meets continuous filling demands of commercial green hydrogen

The equipment delivered this time adopts a dual-unit design,with an outlet pressure of 45MPa, inlet pressure of 3MPa, and displacement of 2,650Nm³/h, whose high-pressure, large-displacement advantages can fully meet the continuous filling operation requirements of commercial green hydrogen projects. Every step, from scheme design and precision assembly of core components to complete machine performance testing and loading for shipment, has undergone strict control to ensure delivery quality.

Standing out through multi-party evaluation, China-made equipment gains recognition from European clients

In the early stage of the project, the client conducted field trips to multiple equipment producers in China and, after multi-party evaluation, ultimately chose Compressors. Rich deployment cases, long-term market-validated operational data, excellent equipment performance, along with a professional technical team and efficient business services, became the key factors for the client's trust in Compressors.

This successful shipment is another important milestone for Compressors in entering markets outside China, and another breakthrough for China-made hydrogen compressors in the European commercial green hydrogen market. Facing the global low-carbon energy transition, Compressors will continue to deepen its R&D and manufacturing of liquid-driven hydrogen compression equipment, consistently deliver stable and reliable energy equipment solutions, and work with partners in China and overseas to build a new future for the green industry.