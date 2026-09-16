SK Innovation Unveils Integrated Energy Solution for AI Data Centers

SK Innovation unveiled a solution combining renewable energy, SK On’s battery energy storage system, small modular reactors and LNG at the World Climate Industry Expo, which opened in Busan on September 16.

The company said it had secured a global renewable-energy project pipeline of approximately 5.3 GW as of the end of May and plans to expand its Jeonnam offshore wind capacity to 900 MW.

SK On’s BESS incorporates predictive battery-management technology and a pack-level system design.