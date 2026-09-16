[SMM Computing Power Midday Review] 5090 Hong Kong prices see wider discounts, 4090 supply tightens
Indices consolidated today. On September 16, the Hong Kong 5090 was quoted at $6,200 per unit, with the transaction discount widening from 1% to 3.2%–4.8%, more than tripling over two days. Actual transactions closed at around $5,900–$6,000, approaching the expected threshold. The divergence between quoted and transaction prices signals a potential peak, while yuan-denominated channels continued to follow the uptrend. In east China, 25 units of the 4090D were signed at an annual rate of 6,800 yuan, below the lower bound of the standard version. Supply is tightening, substitute specifications are filling the gap, and the floor for older models is rising. Perspectives among computing power participants are diverging, underscoring the need for a holistic view that integrates both computing power and electricity markets.