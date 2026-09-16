SMM has learned that the Hong Kong, China market is quoting the RTX 5090 at $6,200 per unit, with deals becoming harder to close. On September 14, market feedback indicated that sellers needed to cut prices by $50–$100, a discount of about 1%; by September 16, the required price concession had widened to $200–$300, a discount of 3.2%–4.8%, more than doubling within two days, while actual trading volume continued to decline over the same period. Based on the upper end of the price cuts, actual transactions were around $5,900–$6,000, approaching the $6,000 threshold expected on September 4. SMM believes that the accelerating divergence between quoted prices and transactable prices is typically an early signal that an uptrend is peaking. The yuan-denominated channel is still following the rally, and the two markets are diverging.