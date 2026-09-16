SHFE tin stabilized at 394,010, down slightly by 0.13%, LME tin inventory decreased by 230 mt to 4,890 [SMM Tin Morning Meeting Summary]

Central China Lead Smelter's Upgrade Delayed, Production to Resume in October

【Lead Smelter Dynamics】 It is understood that a mid-sized primary lead smelter in Central China has indicated that the actual progress of its electrolytic lead equipment technological renovation and upgrade is slower than expected. The equipment upgrade was originally planned to be completed in about one month, but in reality, it will be difficult to complete before the end of September. The lead smelting system is expected to resume production at the earliest in October.