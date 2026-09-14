[SMM PV Flash] Includes 630 MW of PV! China Energy Engineering Signs a Large PV+ESS Project

Recently, China Energy International Group, China Power Engineering Consulting Group Southwest Electric Power Design Institute, and China Energy Engineering Group Construction Co., Ltd., as a consortium, successfully signed the EPC contract for the Midelt Phase I PV+ESS project in Morocco.

It is understood that the project is located in the Midelt region of Morocco, primarily involving the construction of a PV plant of approximately 630 megawatts and an electrochemical energy storage system of 1,300 megawatt hours. The scope of work covers survey and design, equipment supply, construction and installation, commissioning, and related services.

Notably, upon completion, the project will become the largest single-site PV+ESS project in Africa.