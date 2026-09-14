New Century H1 2026 Zinc Production Down 13% Due to Weather, Maintenance

US Fed rate hike expectations heat up, combined with zinc ingot social inventory shifting from decline to increase, SHFE zinc falls under pressure [SMM zinc futures review]

[Expectations for US Fed interest rate hikes intensify, combined with zinc ingot social inventory shifting from decline to increase, SHFE zinc falls under pressure] The daytime session of SHFE zinc 2611 contract opened at 26,555 yuan/mt, briefly rose to 26,595 yuan/mt in early trading, then drifted lower to a low of 26,280 yuan/mt, and finally closed at 26,335 yuan/mt, down 265 yuan/mt from the night session close, a decline of 1.00%. Trading volume increased to 58,201 lots, while open interest decreased by 108 lots to 128,000 lots......