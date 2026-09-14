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Gotion High-tech Wins 6GWh Energy Storage Contract for Saudi's First Major Battery Projects

Published: Sep 14, 2026 16:11
[Gotion High-tech Secures 6GWh Energy Storage Order for Saudi Arabia's First Large-Scale Battery Energy Storage Projects] Saudi Arabia's first batch of large-scale battery energy storage projects has recently been officially launched and entered the substantive construction phase. Gotion High-tech successfully secured the core 6GWh energy storage order for these projects, providing complete energy storage solutions for Saudi Arabia's three main energy storage sites, marking the company's official breakthrough into the Middle East high-end energy storage market. It is reported that the solution is equipped with Gotion High-tech's Qianyuan Smart Storage ESS, featuring advantages such as high integration, large capacity, and long cycle life.

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[Gotion High-tech Secures 6GWh Energy Storage Order for Saudi Arabia's - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)