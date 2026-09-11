Cost Advantages Fail to Offset Weak Sentiment, Stainless Steel Scrap Prices Remain Under Pressure and Pull Back [SMM Stainless Steel Scrap Market Weekly Review]

This week, 304 stainless steel scrap off-cuts prices in east China pulled back, with quotations ranging from 9,900 to 10,000 yuan/mt; in Foshan, 304 stainless steel scrap off-cuts prices fell in tandem, with a price range of 9,900-10,200 yuan/mt. From a raw material cost perspective, the production cost of stainless steel using only stainless steel scrap is approximately 14,004.41 yuan/mt, while the cost using only high-grade NPI reaches 14,493.57 yuan/mt. The price spread between the two remains stable, and stainless steel scrap continues to hold a clear economic substitution advantage over high-grade NPI.

This week, stainless steel scrap prices trended lower overall. During the week, SS futures continued to slide and hit bottom, with bearish sentiment spreading to the spot market and dragging down spot prices of finished stainless steel. The substitute raw material, high-grade NPI, also remained in the doldrums, creating a synchronized downward pattern across futures, spot, and raw materials, with overall market trading sentiment leaning bearish. Although stainless steel scrap maintained favorable substitution economics due to the cost spread, weakening industry fundamentals made it difficult to support firm prices. The expected September peak season recovery for finished stainless steel failed to materialize, end-user demand remained sluggish, and steel mills continued to face losses, with significant production profitability pressure. September production schedules at steel mills are expected to pull back, and raw material purchase willingness continued to cool.

Overall, the inherent cost substitution advantage of stainless steel scrap is insufficient to offset the current multiple bearish pressures. Peak season demand falling short of expectations led to weak destocking of finished products, and reduced steel mill production schedules further weakened raw material demand. The overall market procurement pace remained cautious, and stainless steel scrap transactions continued to weaken. Under the combined bearish resonance of weak futures, spot prices under pressure, steel mill losses pushing for lower prices, and shrinking raw material demand, bottom support for stainless steel scrap continued to erode. In summary, the short-term market weakness is difficult to reverse, and stainless steel scrap prices are expected to remain in the doldrums.