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 Solid-State Battery Weekly | Steady Progress — Cooling Hype, Stronger Efforts

Published: Sep 11, 2026 16:00
Source: SMM
Highlights: This week (Sep 4–10, 2026), in solid-state batteries, nine government departments included automotive solid-state batteries in the “15th Five-Year” special standards system; Xiamen Tungsten and Tinci advanced pilot production of lithium sulfide and electrolytes; Easpring and GEM shipped cathodes at ton-level; silicon-carbon anode projects expanded capacity; CATL said small-batch production is expected by 2027.

Highlights: This week (Sep 4–10, 2026), in solid-state batteries, nine government departments included automotive solid-state batteries in the “15th Five-Year” special standards system; Xiamen Tungsten and Tinci advanced pilot production of lithium sulfide and electrolytes; Easpring and GEM shipped cathodes at ton-level; silicon-carbon anode projects expanded capacity; CATL said small-batch production is expected by 2027. Expert consensus remains that hybrid solid-liquid comes first, while all-solid-state will scale by 2035. SMM material prices show “weak transactions, strong expectations.”

1. Preface: Prices and Sentiment
Under SMM’s pricing methodology, this week (Sep 4–10, 2026), solid-state battery materials remain in the pilot/small-batch stage, with sparse public transactions and limited price signals.Lithium sulfide and sulfide electrolyte quotes remain wide with high premiums; oxide hybrid solid-liquid electrolyte prices are expected to trend down as thousand-ton capacity is released; silicon-carbon anode costs continue to fall amid porous-carbon expansion; solid-state-specific cathodes such as high-nickel and lithium-rich manganese-based materials saw more ton-level shipments, but specialty premiums have not clearly narrowed. Overall, expectations outweigh actual transactions.

2. Materials: Cathodes, Anodes, Electrolytes, Lithium Sulfide
Cathodes: Easpring’s all-solid-state cathode shipments reached 50 tons cumulatively, supplied to Qingtao, WeLion, ProLogium, Ganfeng Lithium, and CATL New Energy, among others; solid-liquid cathodes reached thousand-ton shipments, with dual-phase composite cathodes at 100+ tons/month. GEM achieved ton-level shipments across high-nickel, ultra-high-nickel, and lithium-rich manganese-based cathodes, and jointly established a lab with Academician Sun Xueliang’s team. Zhenhua New Material’s solid electrolyte pilot line installation is in final stages, advancing mid-nickel high-voltage, high-nickel, ultra-high-nickel, and lithium-rich manganese-based industrialization.
Anodes: Litan’s silicon-carbon anode Phase I of 1,500 tons landed, with the first 500 tons built in three months and the second 1,000 tons expected to start production in December; Phase II plans 5,000 tons by end-2027, targeting 30% domestic market share after full ramp. Yibin Jiang’an signed a 5,000-ton porous carbon and 1,000-ton solid-state-specific silicon-carbon anode project, total investment about RMB 500 million, supporting Sichuan Times and others.
Electrolytes and Lithium Sulfide: Xiamen Tungsten’s high-purity lithium sulfide entered trial production; Tinci’s hundred-ton lithium sulfide and solid electrolyte pilot line was completed, with trial production in Q3, including 50 tons lithium sulfide and 100 tons sulfide electrolyte. Kunlun New Material’s Huzhou thousand-ton oxide hybrid solid-liquid electrolyte capacity is gradually released, with scale-up expected next year; sulfide and halide routes remain mostly in pilot/sampling. Xinyuren’s second-generation halide solid electrolyte was successfully trial-produced and entered preliminary testing. Easpring’s new sulfide solid electrolyte has large-scale supply capability.
Interface Research: Advanced Science proposed a defect-engineered LiYO₂ interlayer to improve compatibility between high-nickel cathodes and Li₆PS₅Cl; ACS Nano built an adaptive interface via dynamic redox control to stabilize lithium-metal anodes; Materials Today Energy reviewed sulfide solid electrolytes with room-temperature ionic conductivity of 10⁻³–10⁻² S/cm, but moisture sensitivity requires dew points around -70°C.
3. Batteries and Projects
Dongfeng Motor revealed a self-developed 350 Wh/kg hybrid solid-liquid battery planned for October launch and Q4 2026 production; earlier targets include 100 solid-state battery demonstration vehicles by end-2026, small-scale production around 2030, and large-scale普及 around 2035. CATL said its all-solid-state technology is industry-leading, with small-batch production expected by 2027. Penghui Energy’s lab oxide-route battery exceeds 400 Wh/kg and operates from -40°C to 105°C.
4. Financing, Cooperation, and Projects
ProLogium will receive a proposed strategic investment from Japan’s Kyushu Electric Power, extending cooperation from industry collaboration to capital, and exploring next-generation battery module manufacturing in Japan for electrified construction machinery. Its Dunkirk Phase II in France plans 4 GWh in Phase I, gradually reaching production by 2030, with maximum design capacity of 44 GWh. Xiangfenghua has established cooperation contact with Qingtao Energy, following a strategic cooperation agreement focused on high-capacity anode materials for solid/solid-liquid hybrid batteries; silicon-carbon anodes have been sampled, and graphite anodes are supplied in batches. The Yibin silicon-carbon anode project and Litan project were key domestic project landings this week.
5. Overseas Progress
EcoPro’s sulfide solid electrolyte pilot line is operational, targeting 2027 mass production, with high-nickel ternary and all-solid-state batteries as key directions for robot batteries; it received USD 6 million from Canada for all-solid-state lithium-metal anode development. ProLogium and Kyushu Electric Power deepened cooperation, advancing the 4 GWh Phase I in France.
6. Industry and Expert Voices
Wan Gang proposed a three-tier strategy: deepen all-solid-state R&D and industrial application, accelerate hybrid solid-liquid scale application, and continuously optimize liquid batteries. Ouyang Minggao stressed that dual technology routes are indispensable, and all-solid-state breakthroughs rely heavily on AI R&D platforms; China’s lithium battery shipments are expected to exceed 3,600 GWh by 2030. Zhang Jinhua expects a three-tier landscape of “liquid as foundation, solid-liquid as bridge, solid-state as breakthrough,” with all-solid-state entering scale application by 2035. Yin Tongyue said Chery’s solid-state cells reach 400 Wh/kg, hybrid solid-liquid to be installed in Q4 2026, and all-solid-state for vehicle validation in 2027. Yang Hongxin believes all-solid-state will not scale massively before 2030, while hybrid solid-liquid will grow first. Miao Lixiao said all-solid-state is being “pushed forward forcefully,” with solid-solid interfaces and continuous manufacturing not yet fully solved. Wang Fang noted new challenges including solid-solid interface contact, side reactions, impedance, and porosity. Yuan Wenjing said solid electrolytes remain the least mature link, and hybrid solid-liquid is more industrially competitive. CATARC’s Wang Fang also denied rumors that “only 9 of 320+ companies passed compliance checks” as false.
7. Conclusion
This week’s main line is clear: standards advance first, pilot lines move密集ly, cathodes and silicon-carbon anodes lead in ton-level shipments, hybrid solid-liquid remains the near-term commercialization mainstay, and all-solid-state focuses on interfaces, electrolytes, and manufacturing breakthroughs. SMM material prices show “weak transactions, strong expectations”; true scaling still depends on yield, cost, and standards implementation.

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Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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 Solid-State Battery Weekly | Steady Progress — Cooling Hype, Stronger Efforts - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)