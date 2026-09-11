 Solid-State Battery Weekly | Steady Progress — Cooling Hype, Stronger Efforts

Highlights: This week (Sep 4–10, 2026), in solid-state batteries, nine government departments included automotive solid-state batteries in the “15th Five-Year” special standards system; Xiamen Tungsten and Tinci advanced pilot production of lithium sulfide and electrolytes; Easpring and GEM shipped cathodes at ton-level; silicon-carbon anode projects expanded capacity; CATL said small-batch production is expected by 2027. Expert consensus remains that hybrid solid-liquid comes first, while all-solid-state will scale by 2035. SMM material prices show “weak transactions, strong expectations.”

1. Preface: Prices and Sentiment

Under SMM’s pricing methodology, this week (Sep 4–10, 2026), solid-state battery materials remain in the pilot/small-batch stage, with sparse public transactions and limited price signals.Lithium sulfide and sulfide electrolyte quotes remain wide with high premiums; oxide hybrid solid-liquid electrolyte prices are expected to trend down as thousand-ton capacity is released; silicon-carbon anode costs continue to fall amid porous-carbon expansion; solid-state-specific cathodes such as high-nickel and lithium-rich manganese-based materials saw more ton-level shipments, but specialty premiums have not clearly narrowed. Overall, expectations outweigh actual transactions.

2. Materials: Cathodes, Anodes, Electrolytes, Lithium Sulfide

Cathodes: Easpring’s all-solid-state cathode shipments reached 50 tons cumulatively, supplied to Qingtao, WeLion, ProLogium, Ganfeng Lithium, and CATL New Energy, among others; solid-liquid cathodes reached thousand-ton shipments, with dual-phase composite cathodes at 100+ tons/month. GEM achieved ton-level shipments across high-nickel, ultra-high-nickel, and lithium-rich manganese-based cathodes, and jointly established a lab with Academician Sun Xueliang’s team. Zhenhua New Material’s solid electrolyte pilot line installation is in final stages, advancing mid-nickel high-voltage, high-nickel, ultra-high-nickel, and lithium-rich manganese-based industrialization.

Anodes: Litan’s silicon-carbon anode Phase I of 1,500 tons landed, with the first 500 tons built in three months and the second 1,000 tons expected to start production in December; Phase II plans 5,000 tons by end-2027, targeting 30% domestic market share after full ramp. Yibin Jiang’an signed a 5,000-ton porous carbon and 1,000-ton solid-state-specific silicon-carbon anode project, total investment about RMB 500 million, supporting Sichuan Times and others.

Electrolytes and Lithium Sulfide: Xiamen Tungsten’s high-purity lithium sulfide entered trial production; Tinci’s hundred-ton lithium sulfide and solid electrolyte pilot line was completed, with trial production in Q3, including 50 tons lithium sulfide and 100 tons sulfide electrolyte. Kunlun New Material’s Huzhou thousand-ton oxide hybrid solid-liquid electrolyte capacity is gradually released, with scale-up expected next year; sulfide and halide routes remain mostly in pilot/sampling. Xinyuren’s second-generation halide solid electrolyte was successfully trial-produced and entered preliminary testing. Easpring’s new sulfide solid electrolyte has large-scale supply capability.

Interface Research: Advanced Science proposed a defect-engineered LiYO₂ interlayer to improve compatibility between high-nickel cathodes and Li₆PS₅Cl; ACS Nano built an adaptive interface via dynamic redox control to stabilize lithium-metal anodes; Materials Today Energy reviewed sulfide solid electrolytes with room-temperature ionic conductivity of 10⁻³–10⁻² S/cm, but moisture sensitivity requires dew points around -70°C.

3. Batteries and Projects

Dongfeng Motor revealed a self-developed 350 Wh/kg hybrid solid-liquid battery planned for October launch and Q4 2026 production; earlier targets include 100 solid-state battery demonstration vehicles by end-2026, small-scale production around 2030, and large-scale普及 around 2035. CATL said its all-solid-state technology is industry-leading, with small-batch production expected by 2027. Penghui Energy’s lab oxide-route battery exceeds 400 Wh/kg and operates from -40°C to 105°C.

4. Financing, Cooperation, and Projects

ProLogium will receive a proposed strategic investment from Japan’s Kyushu Electric Power, extending cooperation from industry collaboration to capital, and exploring next-generation battery module manufacturing in Japan for electrified construction machinery. Its Dunkirk Phase II in France plans 4 GWh in Phase I, gradually reaching production by 2030, with maximum design capacity of 44 GWh. Xiangfenghua has established cooperation contact with Qingtao Energy, following a strategic cooperation agreement focused on high-capacity anode materials for solid/solid-liquid hybrid batteries; silicon-carbon anodes have been sampled, and graphite anodes are supplied in batches. The Yibin silicon-carbon anode project and Litan project were key domestic project landings this week.

5. Overseas Progress

EcoPro’s sulfide solid electrolyte pilot line is operational, targeting 2027 mass production, with high-nickel ternary and all-solid-state batteries as key directions for robot batteries; it received USD 6 million from Canada for all-solid-state lithium-metal anode development. ProLogium and Kyushu Electric Power deepened cooperation, advancing the 4 GWh Phase I in France.

6. Industry and Expert Voices

Wan Gang proposed a three-tier strategy: deepen all-solid-state R&D and industrial application, accelerate hybrid solid-liquid scale application, and continuously optimize liquid batteries. Ouyang Minggao stressed that dual technology routes are indispensable, and all-solid-state breakthroughs rely heavily on AI R&D platforms; China’s lithium battery shipments are expected to exceed 3,600 GWh by 2030. Zhang Jinhua expects a three-tier landscape of “liquid as foundation, solid-liquid as bridge, solid-state as breakthrough,” with all-solid-state entering scale application by 2035. Yin Tongyue said Chery’s solid-state cells reach 400 Wh/kg, hybrid solid-liquid to be installed in Q4 2026, and all-solid-state for vehicle validation in 2027. Yang Hongxin believes all-solid-state will not scale massively before 2030, while hybrid solid-liquid will grow first. Miao Lixiao said all-solid-state is being “pushed forward forcefully,” with solid-solid interfaces and continuous manufacturing not yet fully solved. Wang Fang noted new challenges including solid-solid interface contact, side reactions, impedance, and porosity. Yuan Wenjing said solid electrolytes remain the least mature link, and hybrid solid-liquid is more industrially competitive. CATARC’s Wang Fang also denied rumors that “only 9 of 320+ companies passed compliance checks” as false.

7. Conclusion

This week’s main line is clear: standards advance first, pilot lines move密集ly, cathodes and silicon-carbon anodes lead in ton-level shipments, hybrid solid-liquid remains the near-term commercialization mainstay, and all-solid-state focuses on interfaces, electrolytes, and manufacturing breakthroughs. SMM material prices show “weak transactions, strong expectations”; true scaling still depends on yield, cost, and standards implementation.

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