US August PPI beats expectations, boosting rate hike expectations; the most-traded SHFE tin contract falls below the 410,000 yuan mark [SMM Tin Midday Review]

Tin Midday Commentary, September 11, 2026

1. Price Review

Today, SMM #1 tin spot was quoted at 407,500-413,700 yuan/mt, with an average price of 410,600 yuan/mt, down 15,100 yuan/mt from the previous trading day.

The most-traded SHFE tin contract opened lower with a gap and then consolidated lower, hitting an intraday low of 408,030 yuan/mt before closing the morning at 409,550 yuan/mt, down 3.25%, breaking below the 410,000 yuan/mt mark.

On the LME, LME tin 3M weakened in tandem, currently quoted at $53,860/mt, down 0.47%.

2. Spot Market

Spot market activity was relatively active today. After the sharp price decline, restocking sentiment among downstream buyers and traders picked up noticeably at lower prices, with most traders reporting strong buying interest from clients and a clear improvement in market atmosphere compared with recent days. However, current transactions remained dominated by rigid demand and low-price restocking. End-use demand was moderate but slightly mediocre compared with the traditional peak season, and the sustainability of demand still needs to be observed.

3. Overall Outlook

Reviewing today's fluctuations, tin prices were clearly pressured by tightening expectations outside China. The stronger-than-expected US PPI pushed the probability of a September rate hike above 70%. If tonight's August CPI remains hot, it could further amplify bearish sentiment. Before tonight's CPI release, market sentiment is expected to remain cautious, and the most-traded SHFE tin contract is likely to consolidate within the 405,000-411,000 yuan/mt range. On the downside, watch for rigid demand support near 405,000-408,000 yuan/mt, while the area near 415,000 yuan/mt has turned into resistance. A directional breakout will need to wait for tonight's US CPI data and the US Fed meeting on September 15-16, while also watching whether end-user peak-season orders can follow through with volume at the low-price window.