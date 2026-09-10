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[SMM Weekly Review] Hydrometallurgical Recycling Market This Week: Pure Cobalt and Ternary Black Mass Payables Fell Steadily, LFP Prices Mostly Fluctuated (Sep. 7, 2026 - Sep. 10, 2026)

Published: Sep 10, 2026 17:57
Raw material side, lithium carbonate prices consolidated at lows this week, with lows repeatedly finding support near 140,000 yuan/mt and highs moving lower day by day from 155,000 yuan/mt at the start of the week. Nickel sulphate prices consolidated in a narrow range, while cobalt sulphate prices broke their stabilisation from last week and resumed declines with widening losses.

SMM, September 10:

Raw material side, this week lithium carbonate prices consolidated at lows, with support repeatedly seen near 140,000 yuan/mt and the high gradually moving down from 155,000 yuan/mt at the start of the week. Nickel sulphate prices consolidated narrowly, while cobalt sulphate prices broke last week’s stabilisation and resumed declines with a wider drop. Today, by ternary, LCO, and LFP material types, LFP hydrometallurgy side: taking LFP electrode black mass as an example, current LFP electrode black mass prices are 6,350-6,700 yuan per % lithium, down another 75 yuan per % lithium WoW from Monday, continuing to grind lower in line with lithium carbonate. Downstream purchases remain mainly just-in-time procurement. LFP battery black mass prices are currently 5,500-6,050 yuan per % lithium, with the price spread versus electrode black mass holding at a high of around 800 yuan per % lithium. Ternary and LCO side, ternary electrode black mass nickel and cobalt payables are around 74-76.5%, stable this week, with some 8-series and 9-series high-nickel ternary electrode black mass deals still at around 77%. LCO electrode black mass cobalt and lithium payables are 72-74.5%. Current secondary cobalt sulphate prices fell by about 4,000 yuan/mt cumulatively this week, with the decline intensifying again. Downstream LCO hydrometallurgy enterprises are increasingly cautious in purchasing, market trading is sluggish, and wait-and-see sentiment is rising.

 

SMM New Energy Research Team

Wang Cong 021-51666838

Ma Rui 021-51595780

Feng Disheng 021-51666714

Lyu Yanlin 021-20707875

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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[SMM Weekly Review] Hydrometallurgical Recycling Market This Week: Pure Cobalt and Ternary Black Mass Payables Fell Steadily, LFP Prices Mostly Fluctuated (Sep. 7, 2026 - Sep. 10, 2026) - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)