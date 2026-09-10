[SMM Weekly Review] Hydrometallurgical Recycling Market This Week: Pure Cobalt and Ternary Black Mass Payables Fell Steadily, LFP Prices Mostly Fluctuated (Sep. 7, 2026 - Sep. 10, 2026)

SMM, September 10:
Raw material side, this week lithium carbonate prices consolidated at lows, with support repeatedly seen near 140,000 yuan/mt and the high gradually moving down from 155,000 yuan/mt at the start of the week. Nickel sulphate prices consolidated narrowly, while cobalt sulphate prices broke last week’s stabilisation and resumed declines with a wider drop. Today, by ternary, LCO, and LFP material types, LFP hydrometallurgy side: taking LFP electrode black mass as an example, current LFP electrode black mass prices are 6,350-6,700 yuan per % lithium, down another 75 yuan per % lithium WoW from Monday, continuing to grind lower in line with lithium carbonate. Downstream purchases remain mainly just-in-time procurement. LFP battery black mass prices are currently 5,500-6,050 yuan per % lithium, with the price spread versus electrode black mass holding at a high of around 800 yuan per % lithium. Ternary and LCO side, ternary electrode black mass nickel and cobalt payables are around 74-76.5%, stable this week, with some 8-series and 9-series high-nickel ternary electrode black mass deals still at around 77%. LCO electrode black mass cobalt and lithium payables are 72-74.5%. Current secondary cobalt sulphate prices fell by about 4,000 yuan/mt cumulatively this week, with the decline intensifying again. Downstream LCO hydrometallurgy enterprises are increasingly cautious in purchasing, market trading is sluggish, and wait-and-see sentiment is rising.
SMM New Energy Research Team
Wang Cong 021-51666838
Ma Rui 021-51595780
Feng Disheng 021-51666714
Lyu Yanlin 021-20707875