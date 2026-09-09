logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[Domestic Iron Ore Brief] Prices in the Liaodong area may consolidate

Published: Sep 9, 2026 18:25
The domestic ore market in eastern Liaoning remained broadly stable, with sellers holding prices firm and taking a wait-and-see stance, while buyers made low offers based on need. Both supply and demand were cautious, and market shipments were mostly from earlier orders. In recent days, coke and imported ore prices have risen to some extent, pushing steel mill costs higher and weighing on production enthusiasm.

The domestic ore market in eastern Liaoning remained generally stable, with sellers holding prices firm and taking a wait-and-see stance, while buyers made low offers based on their needs. Both supply and demand sides remained cautious in their operations, and market shipments were mostly from previous orders. In recent days, coke and imported ore prices have risen to a certain extent, driving up costs for steel mills and weakening their production enthusiasm. Moreover, domestic ore still lacks a cost-performance advantage, making it difficult for steel mills to significantly increase their usage in the short term. Weak demand has constrained any upward movement in prices. However, with ROM ore in short supply, ore processing plants have mostly maintained phased production. Today, iron ore futures consolidated lower, which may have some impact on local domestic ore prices. Overall, it is estimated that local iron ore concentrate prices will likely consolidate in the near term. [SMM Steel]

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (September 9)
2 hours ago
MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (September 9)
Read More
MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (September 9)
MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (September 9)
Iron ore futures opened weaker on Wednesday before recovering through the session. The DCE most-traded I2701 contract settled at 738.5 yuan/mt, down 0.27% from the previous session. Qingdao port spot prices fell by an average of around 8 yuan/mt, with traders showing only moderate enthusiasm in offering and mills reluctant to buy. Overall spot trading was subdued.
2 hours ago
[SMM Analysis] El Niño-Water Scarcity in Indonesia: Coking Coal Disruption & The Effect to Indonesian Steel Prices
2 hours ago
[SMM Analysis] El Niño-Water Scarcity in Indonesia: Coking Coal Disruption & The Effect to Indonesian Steel Prices
Read More
[SMM Analysis] El Niño-Water Scarcity in Indonesia: Coking Coal Disruption & The Effect to Indonesian Steel Prices
[SMM Analysis] El Niño-Water Scarcity in Indonesia: Coking Coal Disruption & The Effect to Indonesian Steel Prices
Indonesia is currently navigating a confluence of climate-driven supply disruptions, the most consequential of which is the El Niño-induced water shortage affecting the Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park (IMIP) and the broader Kalimantan coal corridor. While IMIP's steel producers have absorbed some of the impact, coking coal and coke producers have been hit disproportionately harder, given the water-intensive nature of the coking process.
2 hours ago
[SMM Analysis] Indian flat steel cargoes converge on Ravenna as EU quota pressure builds
3 hours ago
[SMM Analysis] Indian flat steel cargoes converge on Ravenna as EU quota pressure builds
Read More
[SMM Analysis] Indian flat steel cargoes converge on Ravenna as EU quota pressure builds
[SMM Analysis] Indian flat steel cargoes converge on Ravenna as EU quota pressure builds
SMM tracking shows approximately 98,458 tonnes of India-loaded coils and plates on Ravenna voyages, with a further 64,600-tonne mixed parcel on a probable Europe or Mediterranean route as workable Indian HRC indications reach 695–700USD/tonne CFR Europe and offer test 715USD/tonne.
3 hours ago
Related News
news
MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (September 9)
Sep 09, 2026 18:11
news
[SMM Analysis] El Niño-Water Scarcity in Indonesia: Coking Coal Disruption & The Effect to Indonesian Steel Prices
Sep 09, 2026 17:59
news
[SMM Analysis] Indian flat steel cargoes converge on Ravenna as EU quota pressure builds
Sep 09, 2026 17:43
news
[SMM Sheets & Plates Daily Summary] Strong cost side, moderate demand, HRC prices consolidate at highs
Sep 09, 2026 17:13
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here
[Domestic Iron Ore Brief] Prices in the Liaodong area may consolidate - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)