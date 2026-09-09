[Domestic Iron Ore Brief] Prices in the Liaodong area may consolidate

The domestic ore market in eastern Liaoning remained generally stable, with sellers holding prices firm and taking a wait-and-see stance, while buyers made low offers based on their needs. Both supply and demand sides remained cautious in their operations, and market shipments were mostly from previous orders. In recent days, coke and imported ore prices have risen to a certain extent, driving up costs for steel mills and weakening their production enthusiasm. Moreover, domestic ore still lacks a cost-performance advantage, making it difficult for steel mills to significantly increase their usage in the short term. Weak demand has constrained any upward movement in prices. However, with ROM ore in short supply, ore processing plants have mostly maintained phased production. Today, iron ore futures consolidated lower, which may have some impact on local domestic ore prices. Overall, it is estimated that local iron ore concentrate prices will likely consolidate in the near term. [SMM Steel]