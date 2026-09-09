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[SMM PV News] North China Power Grid's new energy maximum generating capacity exceeds 200 million kW

Published: Sep 9, 2026 15:32

According to the State Grid, on September 3, the maximum power generated by new energy in the North China power grid reached 210 million kW, setting a new record and making it the first regional power grid in China to surpass 200 million kW in maximum new energy generation.

The installed capacity, power output, and electricity volume of new energy in the North China power grid all rank first among regional power grids. The North China Branch of the State Grid Corporation of China has leveraged the role of the "three platforms," coordinating with provincial power companies in the region to introduce special action plans and jointly ensure that new energy generation achieves "rising volume with stable utilization rates." From reaching 100 million kW in maximum new energy generation in 2022 to now crossing the 200 million kW threshold, the North China power grid took only four years.

In terms of serving new energy grid connection, the North China Branch of the State Grid has improved grid connection dispatching guidelines and proactively resolved grid connection challenges; promoted full coverage of measured modeling for newly built stations, achieving closed-loop management of "risk assessment—technical control—measure implementation"; and standardized commissioning and debugging to strengthen grid connection safety management. From January to August, the branch served a total of 30.17 million kW of newly added new energy grid connections.

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