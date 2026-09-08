EGC Becomes DRC’s Fifth-Largest Cobalt Hydroxide Exporter in H1

According to overseas industry media on September 7, citing official DRC data, state-owned artisanal cobalt buyer Entreprise Générale du Cobalt (EGC) exported 3,531 tonnes of contained cobalt, equivalent to about 9,948 tonnes of cobalt hydroxide, in the first half of 2026, ranking it as the country’s fifth-largest cobalt hydroxide exporter. Total contained cobalt exports from 21 DRC mining operators reached about 41,140 tonnes during the period.

EGC also processed around 2,820 tonnes of traceable artisanal cobalt in H1, indicating that formalized artisanal mining is developing into a more stable commercial supply source. The company, owned by Gécamines, is responsible for formalizing the purchase and marketing of artisanal cobalt.

As the DRC continues implementing export quotas and strengthening artisanal mining regulation, EGC’s role in the country’s cobalt supply chain is expanding. Authorities are also promoting designated artisanal mining zones, cooperative oversight, insurance and third-party certification to improve traceability, safety and international acceptance of artisanal cobalt.