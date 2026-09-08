logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

General Administration of Customs: Copper Semis Imports Down 6.7%, Rare Earth Imports Down 2.6%, Aluminum Semis Exports Up 16.7%, January-August

Published: Sep 8, 2026 18:49

According to customs statistics, in the first eight months of 2026, China’s total imports and exports of goods trade reached 34.78 trillion yuan, up 17.6% YoY (the same hereinafter). Of this total, exports were 20.17 trillion yuan, up 14.6%; imports were 14.61 trillion yuan, up 22%. In August, China’s total imports and exports of goods trade reached 4.65 trillion yuan, up 19.8%. Of this total, exports were 2.73 trillion yuan, up 18.6%; imports were 1.92 trillion yuan, up 21.7%.

By trade mode, in the first eight months, China’s imports and exports under Ordinary Trade totaled 20.89 trillion yuan, up 10.5%; processing trade totaled 6.75 trillion yuan, up 26.4%; bonded logistics totaled 600 billion yuan, up 42.3%.

By trading partner, in the first eight months, China-ASEAN trade totaled 5.95 trillion yuan, up 20.6%; China-EU trade totaled 420 billion yuan, up 8.1%; China-US trade totaled 276 billion yuan, up 1.3%. Over the same period, China’s total imports and exports with Belt and Road partner countries amounted to 1.774 trillion yuan, up 15.9%.

By foreign trade entity, in the first eight months, private enterprises recorded imports and exports of 1.979 trillion yuan, up 17.6%; foreign-invested enterprises recorded 1.015 trillion yuan, up 18.1%; state-owned enterprises recorded 477 billion yuan, up 16.9%.

By key products, on the export side, in the first eight months, China exported mechanical and electrical products worth 1.291 trillion yuan, up 21.9%; labor-intensive products worth 274 billion yuan, down 0.6%; and agricultural products worth 492.03 billion yuan, up 4.2%. On the import side, in the first eight months, China imported mechanical and electrical products worth 621 billion yuan, up 31.6%; crude oil of 321 million mt, down 14.6%; and agricultural products worth 104 billion yuan, up 6.6%.

Based on data released by the General Administration of Customs, SMM compiled the import and export performance of selected products in the metals industry, as follows:

Exports:

Rare earth exports in Aug 20264,735.1 mt,down 18.2% YoY from Aug 2025. Cumulative exports in Jan-Aug 202639,441.4 mt,down 11.1% YoY from Jan-Aug 2025.

Steel exports in Aug 20261.0155 million mt,up 6.8% YoY from Aug 2025. Cumulative exports in Jan-Aug 20267,514.9 mt,down 3% YoY from Jan-Aug 2025.

In August 2026, exports of unwrought aluminum and aluminum semis totaled 626,000 mt, up 17.2% YoY from August 2025. Cumulative exports in January-August 2026 reached 4.665 million mt, up 16.7% YoY from January-August 2025.

Imports:

In August 2026, iron ore and concentrates imports totaled 108.539 million mt, up 3.1% YoY from August 2025. Cumulative imports in January-August 2026 reached 845.271 million mt, up 5.5% YoY from January-August 2025.

In August 2026, copper ores and concentrates imports totaled 2.508 million mt, down 9.1% YoY from August 2025. Cumulative imports in January-August 2026 reached 19.492 million mt, down 2.8% YoY from January-August 2025.

In August 2026, coal and lignite imports totaled 42.092 million mt, down 1.5% YoY from August 2025. Cumulative imports in January-August 2026 reached 310.188 million mt, up 3.4% YoY from January-August 2025.

In August 2026, rare earth imports reached 6,861.7mt, up 36.7% YoY from August 2025. Cumulative imports in January-August 2026 reached 70,177.8 mt, down 2.6% YoY from January-August 2025.

In August 2026, steel imports reached 434,000 mt, down 13.2% YoY from August 2025.Cumulative imports in January-August 2026 reached 3.574 million mt, down 10.5% YoY from January-August 2025.

In August 2026, imports of unwrought copper and copper semis totaled 382,000mt, down 10.1% YoY from August 2025. Cumulative imports in January-August 2026 reached 3.297 millionmt, down 6.7% YoY from January-August 2025.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Japan Begins 23rd Round of Nuclear-Contaminated Water Discharge into Ocean
7 hours ago
Japan Begins 23rd Round of Nuclear-Contaminated Water Discharge into Ocean
Read More
Japan Begins 23rd Round of Nuclear-Contaminated Water Discharge into Ocean
Japan Begins 23rd Round of Nuclear-Contaminated Water Discharge into Ocean
According to Xinhua News Agency on August 31, Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) commenced the fifth round of nuclear-contaminated water discharge into the ocean for fiscal 2026 from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station on August 31, marking the 23rd round of such discharge in total. According to materials released by TEPCO on August 27, this round of discharge is planned to continue until September 18, with a total of approximately 7,800 mt of nuclear-contaminated water expected to be discharged, containing a total of about 1.2 trillion becquerels of radioactive tritium. TEPCO's materials show that as of August 13, approximately 1.235 million mt of nuclear-contaminated water remained stored in tanks at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station.
7 hours ago
LME Strengthens While SHFE Zinc Continues to Rise [SMM Zinc Futures Briefing]
9 hours ago
LME Strengthens While SHFE Zinc Continues to Rise [SMM Zinc Futures Briefing]
Read More
LME Strengthens While SHFE Zinc Continues to Rise [SMM Zinc Futures Briefing]
LME Strengthens While SHFE Zinc Continues to Rise [SMM Zinc Futures Briefing]
[LME Gains Support SHFE Zinc Rally] The most-traded SHFE zinc 2610 contract opened at 27,370 yuan/mt. Buoyed by LME gains, SHFE zinc touched a high of 27,710 yuan/mt after the open. Then, amid a tug-of-war between longs and shorts, the price center consolidated around 27,550 yuan/mt. It closed up at 27,505 yuan/mt, up 165 yuan/mt, or 0.6%.....
9 hours ago
Tender Announcement for Procurement of Railway Cables for Project 260902
10 hours ago
Tender Announcement for Procurement of Railway Cables for Project 260902
Read More
Tender Announcement for Procurement of Railway Cables for Project 260902
Tender Announcement for Procurement of Railway Cables for Project 260902
10 hours ago
Related News
news
Japan Begins 23rd Round of Nuclear-Contaminated Water Discharge into Ocean
Sep 08, 2026 18:16
news
LME Strengthens While SHFE Zinc Continues to Rise [SMM Zinc Futures Briefing]
Sep 08, 2026 16:01
news
Tender Announcement for Procurement of Railway Cables for Project 260902
Sep 08, 2026 15:32
news
Metals broadly rose, LME copper hit a record high, SHFE zinc gained over 2%, SHFE silver, SHFE copper, and coking coal rose more than 1% [SMM midday comment]
Sep 08, 2026 14:13
General Administration of Customs: Copper Semis Imports Down 6.7%, Rare Earth Imports Down 2.6%, Aluminum Semis Exports Up 16.7%, January-August - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)