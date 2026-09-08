The most-traded SHFE tin contract consolidates on a strong note, with limited release of downstream peak-season demand [SMM Tin Midday Review]

September 8, 2026 Tin Spot Market Midday Commentary

1. Price Review

Today, SMM #1 tin spot was quoted at yuan 417,900-419,800/mt, with an average price of yuan 418,850/mt, up yuan 1,650/mt from the previous trading day.

The most-traded SHFE tin contract consolidated on a strong note today, hitting an intraday high of yuan 422,000/mt and a low of yuan 416,200/mt, and closed the morning at yuan 418,870/mt, up yuan 1,930/mt, or 0.46%, from the previous trading day's settlement price of yuan 416,940/mt.

On the LME, LME tin 3M edged higher to $55,000/mt, up $20/mt, or 0.04%, from the previous trading day's settlement price of $54,980/mt.

2. Spot Market

Spot trading was mediocre today. Last week, when prices pulled back to the 412-414 range, market activity was relatively brisk, with some downstream enterprises stockpiling appropriately. This week, as futures prices have shifted higher to around 415-418, downstream enterprises are mostly taking a wait-and-see stance, with purchases dominated by small rigid-demand orders and limited willingness to rush to buy amid continuous price rise. The traditional September-October peak season demand has yet to be fully released, and end-use order releases remain scattered, with trading activity clearly pulling back from last week's low-price levels.

3. Comprehensive Outlook

In the short term, tin prices remain in a consolidating pattern characterized by marginally easing macro expectations coexisting with a supply-demand stalemate. On the upside, gains are capped by Middle East geopolitical risks, uncertainty over the US Fed's policy path, and weak end-use demand. On the downside, support comes from a slow supply recovery, no significant buildup in China's social inventory, and rigid-demand buying near the yuan 410,000/mt level. The most-traded SHFE tin contract is expected to trade in the yuan 415,000-422,000/mt range this week, with directional cues awaiting the US August CPI data on Friday and the US Fed's September 15-16 policy meeting, while also watching for a substantial pickup in end-user peak-season orders.