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The most-traded SHFE tin contract consolidates on a strong note, with limited release of downstream peak-season demand [SMM Tin Midday Review]

Published: Sep 8, 2026 13:07
[SMM Tin Midday Review: The Most-Traded SHFE Tin Contract Consolidates on a Strong Note, with Limited Release of Downstream Peak-Season Demand]

September 8, 2026 Tin Spot Market Midday Commentary

1. Price Review

Today, SMM #1 tin spot was quoted at yuan 417,900-419,800/mt, with an average price of yuan 418,850/mt, up yuan 1,650/mt from the previous trading day.

The most-traded SHFE tin contract consolidated on a strong note today, hitting an intraday high of yuan 422,000/mt and a low of yuan 416,200/mt, and closed the morning at yuan 418,870/mt, up yuan 1,930/mt, or 0.46%, from the previous trading day's settlement price of yuan 416,940/mt.

On the LME, LME tin 3M edged higher to $55,000/mt, up $20/mt, or 0.04%, from the previous trading day's settlement price of $54,980/mt.

2. Spot Market

Spot trading was mediocre today. Last week, when prices pulled back to the 412-414 range, market activity was relatively brisk, with some downstream enterprises stockpiling appropriately. This week, as futures prices have shifted higher to around 415-418, downstream enterprises are mostly taking a wait-and-see stance, with purchases dominated by small rigid-demand orders and limited willingness to rush to buy amid continuous price rise. The traditional September-October peak season demand has yet to be fully released, and end-use order releases remain scattered, with trading activity clearly pulling back from last week's low-price levels.

3. Comprehensive Outlook

In the short term, tin prices remain in a consolidating pattern characterized by marginally easing macro expectations coexisting with a supply-demand stalemate. On the upside, gains are capped by Middle East geopolitical risks, uncertainty over the US Fed's policy path, and weak end-use demand. On the downside, support comes from a slow supply recovery, no significant buildup in China's social inventory, and rigid-demand buying near the yuan 410,000/mt level. The most-traded SHFE tin contract is expected to trade in the yuan 415,000-422,000/mt range this week, with directional cues awaiting the US August CPI data on Friday and the US Fed's September 15-16 policy meeting, while also watching for a substantial pickup in end-user peak-season orders.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
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The most-traded SHFE tin contract consolidates on a strong note, with limited release of downstream peak-season demand [SMM Tin Midday Review] - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)