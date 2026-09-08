[Automotive Association] Media Title Sponsorship - Press Metal International Invites You to the 2026 SMM (8th) Automotive Supply Chain Conference

As the global automotive industry accelerates its low-carbon and intelligent transformation, China's automotive industry is moving from scale advantages to dual leadership in technology and supply chains. In 2025, the domestic NEV penetration rate exceeded 50%, driving upgrades in automotive materials such as aluminum, steel, and magnesium, with surging demand for new lightweight materials. Coupled with the implementation of the EU carbon tariff, low-carbon transformation across the industry chain is imminent. As the 15th Five-Year Plan begins and the dual carbon goals deepen, the industry urgently needs a professional platform to address material technology challenges.

Against this backdrop,will be held onSeptember 10-11, 2026inShanghai.SMM, together with theconference media title sponsor-Press Metal International Ltd., sincerely invites industry peers to attend and jointly drive the automotive supply chain toward deeper evolution in green, lightweight, intelligent, and global directions.

Clickto attend. We look forward to meeting you at the conference.

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Press Metal International Ltd.has an annual production and processing capacity of 230,000 mt of aluminum extrusions. Its subsidiaries include Press Metal International Technology Ltd., Press Metal Yi Xin Ltd., and PMB Aluminium Sdn. Bhd. (PMBA), with overseas sales and service offices in the UK, Australia, the US, Malaysia, Vietnam, and other locations, providing one-stop aluminum extrusion processing solutions to clients worldwide.

Press Metal International's industry chain encompasses alloy R&D, die design and development, aluminum billet casting, profile extrusion, surface treatment, and deep processing. The company can develop 1-, 5-, 6-, and 7-series alloy materials and produce various large cross-section profiles with complex shapes, meeting product application needs across multiple industries including automotive lightweighting, marine and offshore engineering, and 3C electronics. It provides lightweight solutions to NEV brands, covering bumper beam assemblies, battery tray assemblies and components, rocker rail assemblies, motor housings, and many other aluminum alloy automotive components.

Press Metal International has established a management system covering quality, environment, energy, information security, and other dimensions, having successively introduced ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, and ISO 50001. The company has established a provincial-level engineering center and a nationally accredited laboratory, and has adopted digital management systems such as SAP/MES/QMS/WMS, providing a solid foundation for sustained business development. Additionally, the company has established corresponding quality management systems tailored to the needs of different industries, such as IATF 16949 and TISAX for the automotive sector.

As an internationally renowned aluminum producer and one of the world-class low-carbon smelters, Press Metal Aluminium Holding Bhd aims to reduce its environmental impact in industrial production, maintain a light footprint, and achieve sustainable development. As a Chinese enterprise under Press Metal, the harmonious development of industrial production and society has always been a goal pursued by Press Metal International. Since its inception, the company has successively invested in multiple environmental improvement and cleaner production projects, striving to create a green and low-carbon production environment.

Let us work together to create a sustainable and better future.

Contact Information

SMM Conference Contact