Andrada Mining is targeting production in 2028-2029 at its Lithium Ridge project in Namibia, pending completion of a Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS).

The London-listed critical minerals producer is accelerating drilling and resource definition work at the project ahead of a potential production decision.

Lithium Ridge covers approximately 3,300 hectares and hosts pegmatites containing lithium, tin, and tantalum, with spodumene mineralisation identified along a six-kilometre strike.

Recent drilling results include intersections of 35.59 metres at 1.52% Li₂O (including 24.08 metres at 2% Li₂O) and 30.24 metres at 1.23% Li₂O (including 9.65 metres at 1.83% Li₂O), confirming mineralisation continuing at depth. Andrada's earlier drilling programme at the project was conducted in partnership with SQM.

The Lithium Ridge which is located 35 km from Andrada's Uis mine, a tin-producing operation where the company has also identified lithium potential within the broader pegmatite system. Andrada has identified 180 pegmatites across roughly 5% of the Uis licence area and has set a medium-term target of defining a 200 million tonne resource across its pegmatites.

Lithium Ridge is one of three key Namibian assets in Andrada's portfolio, alongside the Brandberg West project that mainly does tungsten and polymetallic potential.