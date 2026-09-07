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Goldman Sachs Sees Trend Reversal: $4,900 Gold Price in Sight!

Published: Sep 7, 2026 13:49
Source: GOLDINVEST

September 3, 2026

Goldman Sachs is setting a new benchmark for the current year: With a price target of $4,900 per ounce, the U.S. investment bank forecasts that the record rally in the price of gold will continue. What at first glance appears to be an aggressive estimate is based on a fundamental paradigm shift. In addition to a historic buying spree by central banks and easing headwinds from interest rates, one often-underestimated catalyst is at work behind the scenes: a massive buildup of derivative positions that could drastically accelerate price swings.

Central Banks as the Foundation—Fed Headwinds Are Ebbing

The sustained demand from central banks forms the market’s bedrock. Central banks worldwide are consistently diversifying their foreign exchange reserves to reduce geopolitical and systemic risks—a structural trend that has been unfolding for several years. At an average of 50 metric tons per month, the official purchase volume this year is nearly three times higher than the historical average prior to 2022. Recent data even points to a further acceleration to a seasonally adjusted rate of around 100 metric tons per month, led by the People’s Bank of China.

At the same time, interest rate pressure is noticeably easing. As markets price in speculation about further monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve and anticipate a cooling inflation trend, the interest-free precious metal is losing its biggest drag. The price target of $4,900 merely represents the base case scenario: Because gold remains historically underweight in institutional portfolios, growing doubts about the debt sustainability of Western nations, as well as ongoing geopolitical tensions, could unleash additional capital for portfolio reallocation.

Derivatives as a Catalyst for the Rally

The growing demand for gold call options to hedge portfolios holds particular upside potential. This leverage acts as a mechanical amplifier via the options market: As the spot price approaches the relevant strike prices, option writers are forced to purchase physical metal or futures contracts to hedge their short positions. This wave of hedging can transform an existing upward trend into a dynamic buying spiral.

Since this derivative-driven acceleration effect is not included in the original base scenario, it significantly increases upside risk once again. At the same time, however, it also implies a market environment that will be characterized by sharper fluctuations in both directions should profit-taking set in. The combination of structural central bank purchases, waning interest rate headwinds, and the leverage effect of the options market means that the course is clearly set for gold to rise, according to analysts

Source：https://goldinvest.de/en/goldman-sachs-sees-trend-reversal-usd4-900-gold-price-in-sight

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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