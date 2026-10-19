Weak bullish support; titanium market expected to continue trend in the short term [SMM Titanium Spot Express]

SMM, October 19:

SMM, October 19: The SMM titanium dioxide index was reported at 14,059 yuan/mt. Mainstream quotations for rutile titanium dioxide in the market were 12,500-14,800 yuan/mt, with an average price of 13,650 yuan/mt; quotations for anatase titanium dioxide were 12,000-13,000 yuan/mt, and for chloride-process titanium dioxide 15,300-16,800 yuan/mt. Mainstream quotations in the titanium market today were flat from the previous trading day.

The titanium market remained in the doldrums today. Supply side, a brief recovery in orders earlier drove destocking at enterprises, but rising production again amplified supply pressure. The earlier phased demand recovery failed to sustain, and recent order-taking by enterprises weakened, with transaction prices underperforming. Raw material side, sulphuric acid prices showed regional divergence. Some provinces rebounded slightly due to supply tightening, while other regions remained weak. Overall, sulphuric acid was mainly in the doldrums. Titanium concentrates continued to decline under pressure from high inventory and weak demand. As a result, although there was some cost support for the titanium dioxide market, it was limited. Demand side, the earlier brief order recovery did not lead to sustained procurement volume. Downstream end-users remained cautious, and widespread pressure for lower prices, coupled with colder weather, may further suppress demand due to the off-season effect. In the short term, the titanium market is likely to remain in the doldrums, and subsequent market changes still require continuous tracking of further supply-demand shifts on both sides.