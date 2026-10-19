A powerful Category 4 typhoon is moving northwest toward the northern Philippines–Taiwan corridor, bringing strong winds, heavy rainfall, and rough seas. Although the current forecast track remains north of the Philippines’ main nickel-producing regions, adverse weather could still disrupt port operations, vessel loading, and coastal shipping.

For the nickel market, the main concern is potential delays to Philippine nickel ore exports to China, particularly if sea conditions worsen or ports temporarily suspend operations. Any prolonged disruption could tighten short-term ore availability and increase procurement pressure for Chinese NPI producers.