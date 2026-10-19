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[SMM Nickel Flash News] Typhoon Raises Near-Term Risk to Philippine Nickel Ore Shipments

Published: Oct 19, 2026 15:20 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

A powerful Category 4 typhoon is moving northwest toward the northern Philippines–Taiwan corridor, bringing strong winds, heavy rainfall, and rough seas. Although the current forecast track remains north of the Philippines’ main nickel-producing regions, adverse weather could still disrupt port operations, vessel loading, and coastal shipping.

For the nickel market, the main concern is potential delays to Philippine nickel ore exports to China, particularly if sea conditions worsen or ports temporarily suspend operations. Any prolonged disruption could tighten short-term ore availability and increase procurement pressure for Chinese NPI producers.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
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