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[India's NCLT Approves Piombino Steel Merger with JSW Steel, Simplifying Bhushan Power & Steel Ownership]

Published: Oct 19, 2026 15:24 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
India's National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the merger of Piombino Steel Limited into JSW Steel on October 16, according to an October 17 exchange filing. Piombino Steel, in which JSW Steel holds an 82.65% stake, serves as a holding company for investments linked to Bhushan Power & Steel Limited, which operates an integrated steel complex in Odisha. The merger will enable JSW Steel to hold these investments more directly, reducing corporate layers and simplifying ownership and administrative processes. Under the approved arrangement, eligible Piombino Steel shareholders will receive 10 JSW Steel shares for every 156 Piombino Steel shares held. The merger will become effective following the required filings with the Registrar of Companies. The development represents a corporate restructuring rather than additional steelmaking capacity, with no immediate change in steel production or market supply.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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