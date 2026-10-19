China aluminum billet weekly warehouse withdrawals statistics for October 19, 2026 (10.12-10.18) [SMM data]

[SMM Weekly Aluminum Billet Warehouse Withdrawals Statistics]

According to SMM statistics, during October 12-18, China's 6063 aluminum billet warehouse withdrawals stood at the 50,000 mt level, significantly higher than the weekly average in September, with the pace of withdrawals notably accelerating compared with the pre-holiday period.

By region, Foshan ranked first in withdrawals, serving as the main source of national withdrawals; Wuxi and Huzhou followed; Changzhou and Nanchang saw relatively limited withdrawals.

Overall, post-holiday production resumptions and cargo pick-up by downstream users drove aluminum billet consumption, and the rebound in withdrawals provided support for processing fees. For complete warehouse withdrawals by region, historical series, and detailed changes, please log in to the SMM data terminal.





