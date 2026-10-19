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China aluminum billet weekly warehouse withdrawals statistics for October 19, 2026 (10.12-10.18) [SMM data]

Published: Oct 19, 2026 15:13 (GMT+8)
[SMM Weekly Aluminum Billet Warehouse Withdrawals Statistics] According to SMM statistics, during Oct. 12-18, China's 6063 aluminum billet warehouse withdrawals stood at the 50,000 mt level, notably higher than the weekly average in September, with the pace of withdrawals significantly accelerating compared with the pre-holiday period. By region, Foshan ranked first in withdrawals, serving as the main source of national withdrawals; Wuxi and Huzhou followed; Changzhou and Nanchang saw relatively limited withdrawals. Overall, post-holiday production resumptions and cargo pick-ups by downstream enterprises drove aluminum billet consumption, and the rebound in withdrawals provided support for processing fees. For complete warehouse withdrawals by region, historical series, and detailed changes, please log in to the SMM data terminal.

[SMM Weekly Aluminum Billet Warehouse Withdrawals Statistics]

According to SMM statistics, during October 12-18, China's 6063 aluminum billet warehouse withdrawals stood at the 50,000 mt level, significantly higher than the weekly average in September, with the pace of withdrawals notably accelerating compared with the pre-holiday period.

By region, Foshan ranked first in withdrawals, serving as the main source of national withdrawals; Wuxi and Huzhou followed; Changzhou and Nanchang saw relatively limited withdrawals.

Overall, post-holiday production resumptions and cargo pick-up by downstream users drove aluminum billet consumption, and the rebound in withdrawals provided support for processing fees. For complete warehouse withdrawals by region, historical series, and detailed changes, please log in to the SMM data terminal.



 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

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