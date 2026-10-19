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[SMM Steel] India Steel Market Remains Slow Ahead of Dussehra, Prices Mostly Ease

Published: Oct 19, 2026 15:06 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
[India Domestic] India’s domestic steel market remained weak with prices mostly trending downward. Demand was subdued with buyers less active and trading volumes limited due to the ongoing Navratri festival and Dussehra on Tuesday. Market activity may improve next week after the festival, although a significant price movement will depend on a recovery in buying interest. Mumbai rebar down 7 USD/tonne (700 INR/tonne) 559 USD/tonne (53,000 INR/tonne) EXW Mumbai. Raipur Rebar declined 4 USD/tonne (400 INR/tonne) to 541 USD/tonne (51,300 INR/tonne) EXW Raipur. Raipur billet edged down 1 USD/tonne (100 INR/tonne) to 464 USD/tonne (44,000 INR/tonne) EXW Raipur. Mandi ingot up 2 USD/tonne (200 INR/tonne) to 492 USD/tonne (46,700 INR/tonne) EXW Mandi. HMS 1&2 (80:20) unchanged 397 USD/tonne (37,700 INR/tonne) delivered Mandi. Raipur PDRI sponge iron down 3 USD/tonne (300 INR/tonne) to 292 USD/tonne (27,700 INR/tonne) EXW Raipur.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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