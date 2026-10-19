[SMM Tantalum Flash] A seller holding coltan stock in Tanzania has indicated an asking price of US$32,000 per metric tonne for material grading at least 32% Ta₂O₅. The offer describes East African-origin material and potential monthly quantities of 21 tonnes or more. This is one seller’s quotation, not a completed transaction or a market benchmark. The stock, origin, grade and available volume have not been independently verified.

The buyer requested terms for 100 tonnes FOB Dar es Salaam. The seller also proposes staged payments, including a 5% deposit before physical inspection and a further 45% after inspection. No assay, signed contract, shipment or payment has been confirmed. The indication should not be treated as an established Tanzanian or wider African tantalum price.