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China Rare Earth Group, Harbin Electric Ink Deal for Strategic Cooperation in Manufacturing

Published: Oct 19, 2026 14:29 (GMT+8)
【SMM Rare Earth Flash】 On October 15, China Rare Earth Group and Harbin Electric Corporation signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement. Liu Leiyun, Party Secretary and Chairman of China Rare Earth Group, stated that the two sides will use the signing as an opportunity to further consolidate existing cooperation, strengthen strategic synergy, and align industrial resource advantages with major equipment R&D and application needs, jointly contributing to building a manufacturing powerhouse. The partnership will deepen integration of rare earth resources with major equipment manufacturing and support the self-reliance of key materials for high-end equipment.

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