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[SMM PV Flash] Publicly Listed Firm's Space PV Patent Published

Published: Oct 19, 2026 14:10 (GMT+8)
According to information released by the China National Intellectual Property Administration, an invention patent applied for by Changzhou Almaden Co., Ltd., titled "An integrated solar wing structure of MWT back-electrode cells and glass circuit boards for space PV," was published on October 16. Patent application number: 2026107528035; patent publication number: CN122934967A.

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