[Ministry of Transport: Focus on promoting the development of new energy vessels powered by batteries and methanol for inland waterways] Gao Haiyun, a second-level inspector of the Water Transport Bureau of the Ministry of Transport, stated at a press conference held by the Shanghai Municipal Government on October 15 that the next step will be to take accelerating the construction of a strong transportation nation as the guiding principle, promote the completion of a number of high-quality intelligent agents in the water transport sector across 22 application scenarios, and enable artificial intelligence to better empower the high-quality development of water transport. The focus will be on promoting the development of new energy vessels powered by batteries and methanol for inland waterways, supporting the layout of green fuel bunkering and vessel battery charging and swapping facilities, creating zero-carbon waterway transport corridors, and driving the green and low-carbon transformation of the entire chain of ports, waterways, and vessels. International cooperation on green shipping corridors will be expanded to contribute a "China solution" to the sustainable development of the global shipping industry.