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Secondary Lead: Market Quotes Diverge, Ex-works Price Premiums Vary Significantly [SMM Lead Daily Review]

Published: Oct 19, 2026 13:05 (GMT+8)

SMM, October 19:

Today, most quotes in the secondary refined lead market suggested a reduction of 50 yuan/mt from the online price, with tax-inclusive refined lead ex-works prices referenced at 16,050 yuan/mt, while downstream intended purchase prices were 15,975 yuan/mt. Market quotes were divided, with some cargoes traded at a discount of 75 yuan/mt to the SMM #1 lead price, while others were quoted at a premium of 20 yuan/mt or traded at parity. Market trading was weak, with some participants not quoting for the time being, downstream buyers taking a wait-and-see stance, and limited transactions concluded. Today, the SMM secondary refined lead average price was 16,050 yuan/mt, a discount of 25 yuan/mt to the SMM #1 lead average price. Supplier selling sentiment was 2, and today's secondary refined lead purchasing sentiment was 3.11 (historical data can be accessed via the database).

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
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