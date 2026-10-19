Secondary Lead: Market Quotes Diverge, Ex-works Price Premiums Vary Significantly [SMM Lead Daily Review]

SMM, October 19:
Today, most quotes in the secondary refined lead market suggested a reduction of 50 yuan/mt from the online price, with tax-inclusive refined lead ex-works prices referenced at 16,050 yuan/mt, while downstream intended purchase prices were 15,975 yuan/mt. Market quotes were divided, with some cargoes traded at a discount of 75 yuan/mt to the SMM #1 lead price, while others were quoted at a premium of 20 yuan/mt or traded at parity. Market trading was weak, with some participants not quoting for the time being, downstream buyers taking a wait-and-see stance, and limited transactions concluded. Today, the SMM secondary refined lead average price was 16,050 yuan/mt, a discount of 25 yuan/mt to the SMM #1 lead average price. Supplier selling sentiment was 2, and today's secondary refined lead purchasing sentiment was 3.11 (historical data can be accessed via the database).