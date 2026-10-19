POSTECH announced on October 19 that its researchers, working with Kangwon National University, POSCO Holdings and IIT Bombay, developed a sequential calcination process that controls cathode particle growth by changing the oxygen concentration during heat treatment.

The team calcined NCM613 cathode material at 950°C for six hours, using air for the first four hours and oxygen for the remaining two hours. The resulting cathode retained 83.04% of its initial capacity after 100 charge–discharge cycles at 45°C, compared with approximately 77% for samples processed exclusively in air or oxygen. The findings were published in Advanced Science.