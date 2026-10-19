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State Administration Exposes Entities for "Involution-Style" Competition, Substandard Products, and False Reports

Published: Oct 19, 2026 11:31 (GMT+8)
On October 15, the State Administration for Market Regulation exposed a batch of business entities that were placed on the list of seriously illegal and untrustworthy entities for engaging in "involution-style" competition triggered by producing substandard products and issuing false inspection and testing reports, aiming to deter such unlawful acts that disrupt fair market competition and foster a sound market environment.

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