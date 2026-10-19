China Dominates Global NEV Market, Supplying 60% of Passenger Electric Vehicles Sold Worldwide

[NBS: 3 out of every 5 passenger NEVs sold globally come from China] Mao Shengyong, spokesperson and deputy commissioner of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), said at a State Council Information Office press conference on the 19th that clean energy accounted for 36.8% of power generation by industrial enterprises above designated size in the first three quarters, up 0.9 percentage points from the same period last year. Green trade has also polished the new calling card of exports. From January to August, China's passenger NEVs accounted for more than 60% of the global market, meaning that 3 out of every 5 passenger NEVs sold globally come from China.