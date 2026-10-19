General Administration of Customs: Integrated circuit exports grew 99.1% in the first three quarters
Data from the General Administration of Customs show that in the first three quarters, China's equipment manufacturing industry played a prominent leading role, contributing nearly 90% of export growth. Intermediate products accounted for more than half of total export value, effectively serving as a "stabilizing anchor" for global production and supply chains. Exports are becoming smarter and greener, with integrated circuit exports up 99.1%, and green product exports such as EVs, lithium batteries, wind turbines, and parts growing 72.3%, 36.4%, and 22.4%, respectively.