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European Battery Storage Poised for Profits as Electricity Prices Fluctuate Like 2022 Crisis Levels

Published: Oct 19, 2026 11:22 (GMT+8)
With short-term electricity price fluctuations nearing levels seen during the 2022 energy crisis, European battery energy storage operators are poised for one of their most profitable winters to date. Natural gas prices are currently hovering near four-year highs amid disruptions to energy markets caused by the war in Iran. When gas-fired power plants need to come online to meet electricity demand, electricity prices rise accordingly. At the same time, Europe's expanding wind and solar capacity is making electricity prices increasingly prone to sharp declines when renewable energy supply is abundant. This has led to a widening gap between the highest and lowest electricity prices within a single day. Since the last energy crisis, Europe has invested approximately $40 billion in battery energy storage, and the significantly expanded storage facilities are now positioned to profit from electricity price volatility. This winter will also test whether the expansion is sufficient for battery energy storage to deliver on its promise of curbing electricity price spikes and ultimately reducing consumer electricity costs. Paul Sheffield, Chief Commercial Officer of UK power generator Drax Group, said: "Colder weather and unpredictable wind levels have already led to intensified intraday electricity price volatility, creating a more favorable market environment for battery energy storage."

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