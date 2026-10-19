The Ministry of Trade for Trinidad and Tobago officially extended the compliance deadline for scrap metal dealer licenses by an entire year to October 14, 2027. The administrative reprieve, announced on October 17, 2026, prevents the immediate legal shutdown of the island nation's secondary metals export sector. The extension grants local operators vital time to upgrade their facilities to meet strict new regulatory frameworks enacted after the industry's reopening in early 2023. [SMM Iron Ore]